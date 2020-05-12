Prep Sports | W.O. Smith Field boasts atmosphere, feel

How deep do his ties run to the stadium? One of the athletes he taught in track and field is now the school’s principal.

“He was a great man,” said Missy Meyer.

Meyer knows more than a little bit about the meaning of this facility. Her family lived across the street from it when she was growing up. They were so close that she could hear the public address announcer describe who made tackles after each play.

Apparently, Meyer took copious notes. Years later, after starting her family, Meyer named her children for former Yellow Jacket players. One of them, Nick, became one of the school’s best quarterbacks, helping them reach the second round of the Class 2A playoffs in 2018.

“I’m kind of spoiled,” Meyer said, “but it’s a great football atmosphere and it just has that old-time feel to it. There’s not a bad seat in the house. We have old-fashioned grass and we have the bowl that just wraps around the field.”

The 38-year Blechle has one memory of the field that stands out. In 1999, his senior year, Chester hosted Du Quoin for its homecoming. The Indians entered that matchup with a 23-game winning streak over the Yellow Jackets.