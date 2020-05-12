Prep Sports | W.O. Smith Field boasts atmosphere, feel

It may not have the shiny amenities of modern stadiums around Southern Illinois.
But W.O. Smith Field in Chester more than makes up for its lack of 21st-century accoutrements with an atmosphere and a feel that make it one of the top prep sports venues in the area.
“It’s kind of like the Wrigley Field experience,” said Yellow Jackets athletic director Jeremy Blechle. “There are some amazing facilities in our area, but you get something with W.O. Smith that you can’t buy with the atmosphere.
“I’d rather keep it the way it is. It has aged extremely well. Fans are going to come for a great experience, and this place gives you a lot bigger feel. If you’re coming to watch the game, you’re going to be able to see it from a great seat no matter where you sit. It’s a symbolic artifact.”
Built 85 years ago by the Workers Projects Administration, the field first got lights in 1946. It presently has room for about 2,500 fans in its bleachers, but can accommodate between 5 to 7,000 fans with standing room behind the fences and its large hillsides.
It was named for Smith, a teacher and coach at the school who was part of the football team’s first outright conference title in 1965. Smith taught at Chester for 25 years and remained part of the school’s coaching staff after he retired.
How deep do his ties run to the stadium? One of the athletes he taught in track and field is now the school’s principal.
“He was a great man,” said Missy Meyer.
Meyer knows more than a little bit about the meaning of this facility. Her family lived across the street from it when she was growing up. They were so close that she could hear the public address announcer describe who made tackles after each play.
Apparently, Meyer took copious notes. Years later, after starting her family, Meyer named her children for former Yellow Jacket players. One of them, Nick, became one of the school’s best quarterbacks, helping them reach the second round of the Class 2A playoffs in 2018.
“I’m kind of spoiled,” Meyer said, “but it’s a great football atmosphere and it just has that old-time feel to it. There’s not a bad seat in the house. We have old-fashioned grass and we have the bowl that just wraps around the field.”
The 38-year Blechle has one memory of the field that stands out. In 1999, his senior year, Chester hosted Du Quoin for its homecoming. The Indians entered that matchup with a 23-game winning streak over the Yellow Jackets.
On the morning of that game, the Chester student body heard awful news. One of its seniors died in a car crash the night before. The pall that enveloped the school that day was understandable, but it was determined the game should be played.
Du Quoin took a 12-0 lead to the half, but the Yellow Jackets delivered a rally that remains etched in Blechle’s mind. They scored in the third quarter, then rattled off an 11-minute drive that ended late in the game with the winning touchdown.
“It’s a place our athletes appreciate,” Blechle said. “When it comes time for an important play, you’ll see everyone standing. We’ve used this place to generate extra wins over the years.”
Another unique part of games in this facility is that the band marches into and around the stadium before kickoff. Meyer spent two years of high school in the band, giving her a better appreciation of what that pregame ritual means to Chester fans.
The place might be old, but it can make its fan base rock like a teeny-bopper on fall Friday nights.
“It’s amazing how it can get so many people involved in one night,” Meyer said. “It’s just a great environment.”
