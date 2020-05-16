Prep Sports | West Frankfort's Max Morris Gymnasium known as 'The Supreme Court'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The call came a couple of days after Pete Gordon got the West Frankfort boys basketball job last spring.

“A former teammate of mine wanted to know if he gave me 100 dollars, if I’d let him lead the layup line out of the locker room,” Gordon said. “I told him that he gave me a great idea for a promotion.”

Joking aside, it’s also a measure of how much it means – and meant – for Redbird players to climb up the steps and take the floor at Max Morris Gymnasium. The 70-year old, 4,300-seat facility may not be the most modern, but takes a back seat to none in terms of tradition and quaintness.

Named for a former West Frankfort basketball star who played multiple sports at Northwestern and later enjoyed an NBA career in the late 1940s and early 1950s, the building’s most distinctive feature is its balcony. It rings the entire floor and its sightlines are unmatched.

Even in the top row, one has a great view of the court.

“It’s a great place to watch a game,” Gordon said. “I always loved to scout a game there because you could sit in the balcony behind the baseline and see the entire play unfold. It was almost like a football coach watching game tape from behind the end zone.”