Prep Volleyball | Centralia defeats Carbondale for regional championship

MOUNT VERNON — Centralia pulled away midway through the first set and broke a 6-6 tie in the second to beat Carbondale, 25-20, 25-12, to win its second straight regional title, not counting the 2020 COVID season, at the Class 3A Mount Vernon volleyball regional final at Changnon Gymnasium.

“We’ve been nervous the whole time because we do have some inexperience,” said Centralia coach Angie Edson. “Some of the kids, this is their first big postseason game and they don’t want to screw it up for those who have been here before. I’m happy with the way we recovered and that 25-12 second set makes me very happy. I think we did a lot of things really well and once we get on a roll we can be a little bit intimating."

Centralia (33-2) advances to the Bethalto Civic Memorial Sectional on Monday and will play Taylorville, which beat Mascoutah, 25-11, 25-14, to win the Mascoutah Regional.

Senior Rylee Edson led the Annies with 12 kills, including nine in the first set, and with two aces during a seven-point service in the second set that gave Centralia a 14-6 lead.

“We will switch it up and then I get a one-on-one, so it works perfect every single time,” Rylee Edson said. “Me and Kalei (Edson) our setter, we’ve been connecting good, so perfect set every single time, so I should get a kill.”

Carbondale (22-12) scored the first two points of the match and led 4-1 before the Annies got their offense going and went on a 13-3 run to take a 24-7 lead.

Carbondale battled back to cut the lead to 19-18, but a kill by Edson and an ace by Destiny Moore followed by another kill by Edson gave the Annies set point. A block on Edson held off set point, but Edson was not to be denied putting the first set away with a dink from the left side.

Centralia jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the second set starting with a kill from the right side by Kalei Edson and finishing with an ace by Blaike Knolhoff. Edson finished with four and a half kills in the second set for a match total of six and a half.”

“I just got warmed up,” Kalei Edson said. “I knew we had control when we started pushing and we were talking so much and getting a hold of everything.”

Carbondale again fought back tying the set 6-6, but Rylee Edson got the Annies back on track with a kill and then went behind the service line.

Edson got off to a good start on a shooting error by Carbondale. Then a combo block by Jasaiyah Wallace and Knolhoff followed by a Knolhoff kill from the left side and a Wallace kill from the middle.

Edson then served up her first ace followed by a Wallace tip at the net. Edson finished her 7-0 run with her second ace. Carbondale cut the led back to six on an error by the Annies followed by a stuff kill by MeiKayla Graham, but that was as close as the Terriers would get as the Annies closed out the set and the match on an 11-3 run.

“We couldn’t pass,” said Carbondale coach Fae Ragan. “We had people bumping into each other going for the same ball on serve-receive. I hate to look for at our statistics on passing errors.”

