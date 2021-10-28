Prep Volleyball | Marion falls to Mattoon in regional title match

EFFINGHAM — Marion fought and clawed to make things as interesting as possible but ultimately fell to Mattoon 25-15, 23-25, 25-16 Thursday night in the championship match of the Class 3A Effingham Regional.

Mattoon now takes a 20-12 record into its match Monday night at the Bethalto Sectional, while Marion's season is over at 20-16.

"I think it's a little intimidating when you walk out and they're just a really big, tall, strong team," said Marion coach Jaime Clark, who filled in for Beth Mitacek as she enjoyed maternity leave this season. "When you're outsized by six inches at every position, it's a little intimidating. But I think once they got in the groove of it they realized they could play with them.

"I think that was exciting and then we started getting some momentum and playing some of our game."

Averie Smith led Mattoon with nine kills, two of which came early to help the Green Wave push out to an early lead. Nevaeh Laster also had a kill and ace in the opening moments.

Marion got kills from Addi Wall, Sophie Shrum and setter Haylee Lambert in the first game but Mattoon was in control most of the way.

In the second, it was a different story.

Marion took the lead after a kill by Lily Garrett and an ace by Ava Wong, but couldn't pull away and fell behind at 17-16. Marion regained the lead and it went back and forth from there.

An overturned line call could have spelled doom for the Lady Wildcats but an errant serve gave Marion a 23-22 lead. With the score too close, Mattoon was called for a lift to give Marion the neutralizing win.

"I was really proud of the fight we had there to come back and play aggressive," Clark said. "It's easy to get timid and that's not what we did. We came out battling."

Another overturned line call in the third game gave Mattoon a 16-11 lead when it appeared Marion had pulled within 15-12. This time, the Green Wave used it to surge forward.

Averie Smith put down a kill and then served an ace to make it a seven-point margin. It stayed there at 20-13 after a tap kill by Laster and Mattoon pulled away.

Wong had 17 digs and Gabby Shrum had 12, while Williams, Wall and Lambert all had seven kills for the Lady Wildcats. Lambert also had 21 assists and eight digs.

Faith Niebrugge added seven kills to go along with 22 digs and Laster had five kills for Mattoon, whose setter Bella Smith was marked for 52 assists. Cadance McDaniel added 20 digs.

"It's hard to prepare for them," Clark said. "They're just really big at every position and they did a really good job tonight, too. We had some key things not go our way at really key points and that's hard. We need to work on not letting those runs last and having a short memory when it comes to mistakes.

"But I can't be more proud of the effort they gave and the battle they have."

