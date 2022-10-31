Prep Volleyball | Marion, Herrin seasons end at Class 3A Centralia Sectional

CENTRALIA — The storybook season for the Marion Wildcats volleyball team has finally come to a close.

Lack of size at the net proved to be the difference Monday as the Wildcats fell in straight sets (25-19, 25-21) to the Taylorville Tornadoes in the semifinals of the Class 3A Centralia Sectional.

The Tornadoes improve to 28-9-1 on the season and advance to the finals where they will meet Mascoutah—a straight-set winner over the Herrin Tigers—in the late match Monday. Marion finishes at 26-10.

“They just way out-sized us,” said Marion head coach Jaime Clark. “I thought that we did everything that we could—got to everything we could. We gave ourselves second and third chances, but they kept blocking us at the net. We played with the heart that we have shown all year, and even though we didn’t win, that’s what I’m proud of the most.”

Clark said her team did not play in fear of its opponent.

“We went out there and competed—gave them a battle,” she said. “I saw the tape on them. I knew they were 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-4 in the middle. We’ve got 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-7. But I think you saw our scrappiness tonight. We stayed in the match. And with our lack of size, that’s pretty amazing.”

Marion took its first lead at 8-7 in the first set on a kill from Bailey Williams and built a 10-8 lead following a kill from Haylee Lambert and failed return of a pass by the Tornadoes.

Taylorville then proceeded to rattle off four straight points to go ahead 12-10, prompting a time out by Clark. Marion fell behind by four at 15-11, but battled back to tie it at 15 all on a service ace from Williams. Taylorville took the lead at 16-15 on the next point and never trailed the rest of the way, eventually pulling away for a six-point victory at 25-19.

In the second set, the Wildcats took a quick 2-0 lead thanks in part to a kill from Williams. The spread remained two at 3-1 following yet another kill from Williams, but that’s when the set turned around in favor of the Tornadoes. Marion kept it close, pulling within one at 18-17 on a kill by Sophie Shrum. That was as close as it would get.

Taylorville slowly but surely pulled away from Marion and won by four points at 25-21.

Clark said the Wildcats accomplished much this fall.

“First conference title in 28 years. First regional title in 10 years. This was a historic season,” she said.

Clark also praised the efforts of her 10 seniors.

“We always tell them that they are so much more than athletes. This will teach them life lessons. They are amazing young women that are going to do wonderful things in this world.”

Williams led Marion with nine kills on the night. Kristen Kadela and Jordyn Rhine added three each. Haylee Lambert was tops in assists with 18. The leader in digs was Ave Wong with 16.

“I thought size got them,” said Tornadoes head coach Kim Peabody, “because honestly, I thought they (Wildcats) were one of the best passing teams we saw all season. They did not let the ball get down easy. They were very scrappy. I think our size just outmatched them a little bit.”

Elle Richards led the Tornadoes in kills with six and Mazie Fleming had five. Sophie Mizeur led in assists with 19 and Samantha Logue and Mizeur each recorded 13 defensive digs.

The Herrin Tigers had a rougher time hanging with its opponent—Mascoutah—than Marion did with Taylorville, falling 25-18, 25-9. The Tigers never led once in the entire first set.

After the Tigers pulled to within two at 8-6, the Indians reeled off six of the next seven points to take control at 14-7. Herrin fought back one final time, scoring four straight points with Jersey Summers providing a kill in that run to make it 14-11. Mascoutah gradually pulled away and won by seven at 25-18.

In the second set, the Tigers held a 3-1 lead, which included a kill from All-South performer Karli Mann and a service ace from Saylor Ray.

The Indians quickly tied it at 3-3 and then Herrin grabbed its final lead of the night on a resounding kill from Mann. From that point on, it was all Mascoutah. The girls from the Metro East area flexed their muscles at the net and outscored the Tigers 21-4 the remainder of the set to claim the match.

“I think we got a little intimidated if I’m being honest,” said Herrin first-year head coach Gabby Woodis. “They’re big. They swing hard. They move the ball around. Their setter—Delaney Morio—is phenomenal. I give her all the credit. She holds the ball long enough to where you can’t read where she’s going with it (pass). That might be the first team that we’ve seen that’s really utilized all three hitters on the front row. Our defense couldn’t pick up on that tonight.”

Woodis added that winning the regional and advancing to the sectional was an “awesome experience” for her girls.

“I keep saying it, but we’re young,” she said. “No seniors on the team. This is good experience for our girls. Mascoutah is just a very good team. I think we could have competed better, but they came out ready. I wish them luck. They looked good tonight.”

Mann led the Tigers in kills with six. Summers added four. Ray had nine assists.

Mascoutah improves to 32-5 overall. Herrin finishes its season at 14-19-1.