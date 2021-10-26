Prep Volleyball | Marion sweeps Olney in Class 3A regional semifinal

EFFINGHAM — Early leads in both games helped the Marion volleyball team sweep past Olney Richland County 25-21, 25-20 Tuesday night in the semifinals of the Class 3A Effingham Regional tournament.

Marion picked up its coveted 20th win of the season and now faces either Effingham or Mattoon in the championship match at 6 p.m. Thursday.

"I thought we brought the energy, especially at the beginning of both games," said Marion coach Jaime Clark. "Some nerves might have crept in but luckily due to our energy we had created enough of a lead that we could withstand some of their runs."

Gabby Shrum was at the service line as Marion jumped out to 7-0 leads in each set and also led the defense with 15 digs in the match.

"She has a good serve," Clark said. "She's really aggressive with it and it gets them out of system and us in system."

A tip kill by setter Haylee Lambert gave Marion its seventh point in the opener. Lambert duplicated the feat for a 9-3 lead moments later and a big spike from Addi Wall made it 11-5.

Wall had two more kills to help push the margin to 21-14 and the Lady Wildcats had a chance to end it quickly at 24-16 but the Tigers reeled off five in a row with the help of Marion errors.

But after a timeout calmed things down, Marion senior Camri McReaken pounded the 25th point. McReaken finished with six kills.

"We had a lot of hitting errors and a few service errors in the first game," Clark said. " But once we corrected that we really got up in the second game."

Bailey Williams, Sophie Shrum and Lily Garrett all had kills to shove Marion out to another quick lead in the second. Lambert also had a tip kill and an ace as the lead reached 13-3. Kills by Williams and Sophie Shrum kept it in double digits at 16-6.

Olney got as close as 23-20 thanks to kills by Danielle Brown and Aliyah Tracy, but Sophie Shrum put down the 24th point and a tip from Lambert provided the last after a long volley.

Lambert finished with 21 assists, seven kills and seven digs. Ava Wong, the libero, had 11 digs. Williams added eight kills and eight digs, while Sophie Shrum, who had six digs, and Garrett both had four kills. Wall had three kills and three digs.

"It was a good team effort all around," Clark said. "I thought our passers kept us in our system most of the night and that gave us the opportunity to attack the ball."

