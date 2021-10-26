Prep Volleyball | Massac County, Hamilton County advance to Class 2A regional final

HARRISBURG — Behind the serving of Sophie Bormann and the hitting of Monique Hart and Hailey Edwards, Massac County overcame a slow start to beat Vienna in straight sets, 25-15, 25-11, in the semifinals of the Harrisburg Class 2A Volleyball Regional on Tuesday to advance to Thursday’s championship match.

“We played a solid match,” said Massac County coach Zach Miller. “I thought Vienna played excellent defense to start the match. Vienna had a lot of fight and showed a lot of character. They got a lot of balls up and made it really hard on us, especially in the first set. I felt Vienna’s serving in the first set pushed us back to the line and kept us out of system. I felt we turned the tables in the second set and kept them out of their attack.”

Massac County (25-11) will play Hamilton County (25-11) at 6 p.m. The Lady Foxes beat Eldorado in straight sets, 25-9, 25-17, in the other semifinal Tuesday.

Hamilton County is an extremely strong team,” Miller said. “I definitely have some coaching notes. I felt we were a little quiet and tentative. We need to be a little more quick to the ball. We’ll try to clean that up when we come back on Thursday.”

Hart led Massac County with 10 kills and four blocks and Edwards finished with nine kills. Bormann had four aces, including three straight in the second set.

“I felt like we were able to get one of their main hitters (Natalie Webb) in the back row and we had the advantage in the back row with Hart,” Miller said. “I felt she dominated the back three rotations from the middle. She was able to hit some little cut shots to keep their defense off-balance for sure.”

The Lady Patriots actually got off to a good start in the first set taking a 3-0 lead, including an ace by outside hitter Adalyn Gowe, and extended its lead to 6-2 on a kill by Edwards and two unforced errors by Vienna.

The Lady Eagles shook off the errors and went on a 5-1 run sparked by three straight kills by Webb, who led Vienna with nine kills, to tie the score 7-7.

Hart snapped the run with a stuff kill from the middle and when Bormann stepped behind the service line she slammed a killer shot from the middle to the right corner. Bormann followed with the first of her aces to keep the run going.

Two more unforced errors extended the Lady Patriots lead to 12-7 until Casey Norris’ kill from the left side. Massac County regained its five-point lead on a block kill by Abigail Martin and maintained that lead for the next 13 points.

Leading 19-14, Edwards scored from the left side and after another unforced error Hart scored on a dink and a slam from the middle. After Norris scored, Edwards scored from right side for set point and Hart put the first set away with another of her patented kills from the middle.

The second set started like the first for Lady Patriots with a 3-0 lead and extended their lead to 8-2 before the Lady Eagles rallied to cut the lead to 9-5 on two kills by Webb and an ace by Annabeth Webb.

The lead was still five when Bormann went behind the line for her first service of the second set and she upped the lead to 13-5 on three perfect serves.

“I was just trying to stay focused because I thought we weren’t playing our best today,” Bormann said. “I was just trying to go for the seams in between the players.”

An ace by Hart gave the Lady Patriots their first 10-point lead since the last point of the first set. The lead remained 10 and 11 points for the next nine points until Hart and Ewards scored to give Massac County a 23-10 lead.

After Norris scored Hart scored from the middle and Gower put the match in the book with a kill from the left side.

