Prep Volleyball | NCOE downs Gallatin County to advance in regional

JUNCTION — It had been nearly a week since the NCOE volleyball team had played a match when it took the court Wednesday night in the semifinals of the Class 1A Gallatin County Regional.

If you didn't know that, though, it was sure hard to notice as the Fighting Cardinals were putting a 25-8, 25-12 beating on host Gallatin County to advance to Thursday's championship.

"No matter how hard you practice, it's not the same as getting out there on the court sometimes," said NCOE coach Jaclyn Melton. "We made some good connections and did a lot of things right."

Indeed.

Maybe all it took was the opening point, which went to the Lady Hawks.

NCOE didn't trail again the rest of the night.

Hollan Everett smacked a pair of kills and the front line put down two blocks before Bree Vollman served two aces for a 10-1 lead.

Everett draws a lot of attention with her height, but the Lady Cardinals also got big kills from Miah Scroggins and Hinsley Everett in the opening game.

Scroggins had four kills and an ace and Hinsley Everett had three before a huge booming spike from Hollan Everett and an ace by Vollan brought a quick end to the first.

Lydia Vinyard also got in on the hitting fun for the Lady Cardinals.

"We've got several that can put the ball down at any time," Melton said. "It keeps people guessing where we're going to go next. It's a good luxury."

The second game was actually tied at 5-5 before NCOE scored eight in a row with Hollan Everett at the service line. She had two aces in that stretch, while Vinyard and Scroggins both had kills.

Gallatin County didn't give up and got within 14-9 on a smash by Halli DeNeal.

But the NCOE defense picked it up from there. Hollan Everett put down four kills in a span of five volleys before an ace by Vinyard ended it.

"We've got some blockers up front and we play scrappy," Melton said. "We preach defense a lot. But that was the third time we had seen Gallatin County so we know each other quite well. It's a friendly thing but we know each other well."

NCOE is now 32-3 this season with losses only to Fairfield (twice) and Gateway Legacy Christian at the Marion Invitational.

