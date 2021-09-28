 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Prep Volleyball | Panthers topple Lions in SIRR Mississippi

110719-spt-wesclin-vb-09.jpg

Pinckneyville’s Kassidy Lee (18) hits past the block by Breese Mater Dei’s Riley Kleber (21) during the 2A Girls Volleyball Sectional Final at Wesclin High School on Nov. 6 in Trenton.

 Byron Hetzler

PINCKNEYVILLE — It was understandable that Pinckneyville’s volleyball team might be off to a slow start this year since it was working under its third coach in as many years.

Add a 20-day break from competition because of a COVID-19 pause and the Panthers had even more reason to expect their machinery not to run so smoothly out of the gate.

But in the last week, they have shown why so many expect so much out of them.

With Addie Waggoner pounding down 17 kills, Lily Tanner shining all over the floor and 6-1 senior Kassidy Lee dominating the net, they toppled Carterville 23-25, 25-20, 25-21 in an intense SIRR Mississippi showdown Tuesday night.

“We’ve been working on our defense and our blocking and it showed tonight,” said coach Katie Shaneyfelt. “Our passing wasn’t as good as it could have been tonight, but I think our kids did a good job of not playing with emotion. They just played the game.”

Pinckneyville (7-4, 3-1) has won four straight matches since a straight-set defeat Sept. 16 at Du Quoin, their first match in nearly three weeks. Shaneyfelt came down with COVID-19, putting the program in a two-week pause.

Even for a team with proven players up and down their roster, that kind of extended break wasn’t going to help. But since falling to their Perry County rivals, the Panthers have resembled the team that won the conference in the spring and played for a sectional title in 2019.

People are also reading…

The 2019 team was coached by Cathy Kohnen, who is now running the program at Breese Central. Last spring’s squad was guided by Mike Layne, who stepped away from the team in the summer for health reasons.

Shaneyfelt inherited a neatly-stacked cupboard, including a cool-headed setter with her bloodlines. Younger daughter Jillian doled out 37 assists and came up with a critical kill in the second game that sparked a key run.

“She kind of took over a little bit and decided we weren’t going to lose,” Katie Shaneyfelt said. “Everybody contributed to that win, though.”

Tanner finished with 11 kills and provided splendid back-row defense, playing with the kind of urgency a senior seems to find. Lee added nine kills and a whopping 5 ½ blocks, while Emily Ruppert supplied 22 digs.

While Pinckneyville celebrated at the end of a well-earned win, Lions coach Nathan Emrick reflected on the slow starts that dragged his team down in every game.

“If we want to make a run at a River-to-River championship and a regional championship, we’re going to have to learn how to play for longer stretches without having letdowns,” he said. “And I’m going to have to learn how to get them in better position to do that.”

Even when Carterville (17-3, 2-2) lashed together a rally to win the first game, it did so after trailing 7-2. It then fell behind 18-9 in the second game before pulling within 21-19, and had to dig out of 7-1 and 20-14 holes in the deciding game.

The Lions equalized at 20 on Ally Lange’s block, but simply couldn’t get over the hump. Waggoner bagged consecutive kills and Tanner chimed in for a 23-20 lead. A ballhandling violation got the Panthers to match point and Waggoner played the role of closer.

“It’s mentally exhausting, it’s physically exhausting and it’s mentally exhausting,” Emrick said of chasing the game. “We just can’t do that. We have to do a better job of not digging a huge hole so that we don’t have to fight back over and over again.”

bucky.dent@thesouthern.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Football | Carterville moves past Anna-Jonesboro for fourth straight win

Prep Football | Carterville moves past Anna-Jonesboro for fourth straight win

The Carterville Lions improved to 4-1 and 2-0 in the SIRR Mississippi Conference with a 35-14 road victory over Anna-Jonesboro (2-3, 0-2) on Friday night. The Lions scored a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to make it a three score lead while the Wildcats' offense struggled to manufacture scoring drives in the second half.

Prep Football | Flora relying on 'short memory' to disrupt Johnston City in BDC clash

Prep Football | Flora relying on 'short memory' to disrupt Johnston City in BDC clash

The Flora Wolves and Johnston City Indians enter Week 5 with one game separating them in the Black Diamond Conference football standings. The visiting Indians sit at 4-0 with a highlight win over Fairfield in Week 3 while the Wolves fell to 3-1 conference record after getting blown out by the Mules last week. The victor this week could go a long way in determining the conference champion.

Boys Golf | Benton, Nashville crowned SIRR Conference champs

Boys Golf | Benton, Nashville crowned SIRR Conference champs

The Benton Rangers (Ohio) and Nashville Hornets (Mississippi) boys golf programs crowned themselves SIRR Conference champions at Hickory Ridge Public Golf Course on Thursday. Benton's Cy Norman carded a 68 to lead a Rangers team that finished with the top five individual scores, while Reggie Norman's club also extended its conference win streak to seven consecutive seasons. The Hornets were led by Parker Renken's 76 and Aaron Brink's 79 after the team fell to Anna-Jonesboro in last year's tournament, which ended Nashville's prior conference win streak of 11 straight seasons.

Prep Volleyball | Nashville earns second set sweep over Carterville

Prep Volleyball | Nashville earns second set sweep over Carterville

The Nashville girls volleyball team continued its success on Tuesday night with a two set sweep (25-14, 25-19) over Carterville (16-2, 1-1) in a SIRR-Mississippi matchup. Senior Emily Schnitker totaled 20 assists and senior Hazel Konkel finished with 14 kills to improve the Hornettes' record to 17-1 and 2-0 in the conference.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Half an effort not enough for Bears defense

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News