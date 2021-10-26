Prep Volleyball | Pinckneyville advances to regional final with sweep of Chester

CARTERVILLE — Front-row hitter deluxe Addie Waggoner delivered a match-high 10 kills, including seven no doubters in the second game Tuesday to lead the Pinckneyville Panthers volleyball team to a 25-12, 25-18 straight-set victory over Chester in the opening round of the Carterville Regional.

"I just wanted to do my job and put the ball down," said Waggoner, a junior. "It makes the game fun when everyone is putting the ball down and we're all working together. And we all get along, which is a huge factor in our success."

Waggoner said Chester was a formidable opponent.

"They surprised us. We didn't really know anything about them. They blocked well."

Waggoner added that advancing to the finals of the regional is simply the next step in the journey for the Panthers.

"We were super upset last year because we thought we could have gone far (in the postseason). This year, we are grateful that we (have a postseason, and) could go far this year. We're doing this for our seniors - working as a team to be successful."

Panthers head coach Katie Shaneyfelt was pleased with her team's performance Tuesday.

"I thought the girls played with a lot of energy tonight, but you know....Chester was a heck of a team. They had some good hitters and could play some defense."

Shaneyfelt said the team's success depends greatly on the performance of front-row hitters, seniors Kassidy Lee and Lily Tanner, as well as Waggoner.

The Panthers head coach said she is confident the team did not look past Chester to a rematch with Murphysboro or Carterville.

"That's our big focus right now. We're taking it... if not one game at a time, one point at a time. You never know who you're going to be seeded against, and no matter what the rankings say it's how you finish."

Shaneyfelt said she likes her team's camaraderie.

"There's no who's scoring the point. It's our point. It's the Panthers' point. They don't ever ask who got the most kills. I have to share that with them. That (unselfishness) is big when you have so many powerhouse players."

Chester head coach Colleen Runge said Pinckneyville's size proved to be the difference in the match.

"Their big girls are very talented. They go up to the net and just put it down," Runge said. "But I don't feel like we just handed it to them. I'm very proud of my girls' performance. We played very scrappy defense. We made them fight for every point. I told the girls to play their hearts out - leave it all out on the floor - and they did."

Runge said she is impressed with the Panthers and can see why they are so highly regarded.

"They have a lot of young talent to go along with their seniors, and a really great coach. It's a strong program."

After playing to a 4-4 tie early in the first set, the Panthers picked up the pace.

Waggoner recorded a kill for a 5-4 lead. A miss hit at the net by the Jackets made it 6-4. A second miss hit increased the lead to three at 7-4. Junior Jillian Shaneyfelt of the Panthers followed up with a service ace and an 8-4 advantage. Lee followed with a kill to grow the lead to 9-4.

After a net violation against them, the Panthers went on another run, scoring nine of the next 13 points for a commanding 18-8 lead. Senior Jenna Opp had a kill to make the deficit double digits. The closest the Jackets could get after that was an eight-point spread at 18-10.

In the second set, Chester took the early lead at 2-0 and 3-1 and then one final advantage at 6-5 before the Panthers kicked their offense into high gear.

In addition to Waggoner's 10 kills on the night, Lee finished with eight and added three blocks for Pinckneyville. Tanner contributed six kills and two blocks.

Leading the way in assists was Shaneyfelt with 23. She also notched seven digs. Tops in digs was Emily Ruppert with 20, Waggoner added eight digs and Tanner had seven.

Chester was paced offensively by junior Paige Vasquez and senior Kailyn Absher with four kills each. Sophomore Mabry Wingerter recorded 12 assists. Vasquez was also the leader on defense with 11 digs. Sophomore Ellen McCormick had six digs.

