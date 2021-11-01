Prep Volleyball | Trico falls to Valmeyer at Marissa Sectional

MARISSA — The best Trico volleyball season in a while screeched to a halt Monday at Meteor Fieldhouse, undone by a handful of things it could have controlled.

Inconsistent serve-receive, a spate of points lost via violations and sketchy defense led to the Pioneers’ 25-18, 25-20 defeat to Valmeyer in the Class 1A Marissa Sectional semifinals.

Both teams are 27-11, but it’s the Pirates moving on and Trico collecting uniforms tomorrow after a performance that coach Julie Rathert said wasn’t her team’s best.

“I told the girls that I don’t care to lose to a team that we could beat on a good day,” she said, “and we didn’t have a great day.”

It was Valmeyer’s second win of the season over the Pioneers – it grabbed a three-set victory at an October tournament – and it never really had to fret. The Pirates established a 19-7 first game lead and although the second game was more competitive, Trico never led past 15-14.

The Pioneers might have had the most impactful player on the floor in sophomore Josie Wettig. A powerful middle hitter, Wettig’s length and instinct allowed her to notch four blocks and affect other Valmeyer attacks.

Aside from a stretch in the second game where she put down three straight kills, Wettig never really got the chance to dominate the net. Trico simply couldn’t pass well enough to consistently involve her in its offense.

Wettig was off the floor when the Pirates made their key run in the first game. It was 10-7 when Valmeyer took advantage of a rotation that lacked a better defender, rattling off nine consecutive points for the cushion that allowed it to breeze into the second game.

“It’s been back-and-forth, I’m not going to lie,” Rathert said. “It seems like some nights, they come out really strong with their serve-receive and other nights, they just aren’t as focused. Tonight was one of those nights where it just really hurt us.”

Hope remained a legitimate emotion for the Pioneers into the second game, though. After a decent burst to close within 22-17 late in the first game, they matched the Pirates point-for-point for most of the second game.

Trico owned a one-point edge after a Valmeyer hitting error when its final, fatal lapse occurred. After Brooke Miller’s kill tied it at 15, the Pioneers effectively donated the next three points with a bad pass, a hitting error and a double hit. Miller capped the burst with another kill.

“We didn’t have a lot of breaks tonight,” Rathert said. “We had a couple of doubles, a lift and a net where they look at you and they wonder what they did. It was really tight volleyball, but it happens.

“We had some momentum in the second game but we had a few things taken from us.”

The Pirates will meet Gibault Catholic of Waterloo for the sectional title at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Gibault eliminated Steeleville 25-19, 25-18 in the other semifinal.

Rathert is hopeful that Trico will have a chance to better this outcome in 2022. Although its roster Monday contained eight seniors, just three played key roles. Four starters, including both middles and both outside hitters, are back.

“I’ve got a lot coming back,” she said. “I think we’ll hit the ground running.”

