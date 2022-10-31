Prep Volleyball | Trico rallies to beat Carlyle at Class 1A sectional

CAMPBELL HILL — Top seed Trico was pushed to the limit by second seed Carlyle, losing the first set and trailing 21-20 in the third, but behind the hitting of Reagan Fager and Avery Pierce the Pioneers rallied to win, 25-23, Monday night in the Trico Class 1A Sectional semifinals.

“The first set was terrible,” said Trico coach Julie Rathert. “I knew that wasn’t the team we’ve been all season. It was a big game and they had some nerves, but they knew they could come back and win that second and third set. We handled the second set and had a seven-point lead in the third. But we got a little too confident in our score gap and weren’t aggressive enough, so we regrouped and started to hit the ball a little harder.”

Trico (36-1) will face the other top seed Valmeyer (29-8) Wednesday at 6 p.m. for the sectional title. Carlyle finished with a 26-8 record. Valmeyer eliminated Goreville (29-7) in straight sets, 25-19, 25-16, the first semifinal.

“We kind of hit their defense big, because we knew where the holes were,” said Valmeyer coach Karla Bivins. “Last year we were in the sectional finals and we’re back again. Our senior started this and their goal is get better every year.”

Trico took the early lead in the third set 7-3 and after Carlyle scored the next two points the Pioneers went on another run to take a 17-10 lead.

Outside hitter Emma Meyer then found the range and almost single-handedly led Carlyle on an 11-5 run to take the lead 21-20. During the run the junior had six of her match-leading 14 kills.

“We tend to get down when we make mistakes and that was what was happening during that stretch,” Fager said. “We then made a conscious effort to get out of that.”

Facing elimination on their home court in front of a very loud student cheering section, the Pioneers dug deep and began their final comeback. Fager got it started with a kill from the right side and followed with another kill from the left side to regain the lead.

A lift error by Carlyle gave the Pioneer a two-point margin and Fager gave Trico match point on another kill from the left side.

“We kind of ran out of options because we were getting blocked and me getting the ball just kind of happened,” Fager said. “Our libero Allie Robinson reads the court very well and she was telling me what spots were open and where to put the ball.

However, the Lady Indians had some fight left in them after an out-of-bound serve followed by an out of-bounds shot by Fager held off the first two match points. Fager finished with 11 kills.

“I didn’t mean to hit that one,” Fager said. “I should have taken that shot because I over-thought it a little bit.”

With Carlyle serving for the tie, the serve-receive element of the Trio attack showed itself with Pierce getting set up in the middle of the net for the winner. Pierce finished with seven kills.

“It was nerve-wracking to say the least,” Pierce said. “I was there ready for anything. I saw the pass and I knew if that ball was coming to me I was going to kill it. My best friend and fellow senior Madi Rathert sent that ball and I knew what was going to happen. I put it in a spot and got it down and we won.”

The first set was a nightmare for the Pioneers with Carlyle taking a 14-6 lead with the help of eight of Trico’s 13 unforced errors. Trico pulled to within four points six times with the last being 23-14, but the Lady Indians held on to win the first set, 25-19.

In the second set Trico broke a 5-5 tie with a 6-0 to take control. Carlyle rallied back to cut the lead to one at 14-13, but Trico was able to rally back to finish the set with a 11-5 run to win 25-18.

The first semifinal went back-and-back for the first 10 points with the score tied four times. Tied at 5-5, a net violation gave Valmeyer an opening and senior outside hitter Markee Voelker followed with a dink from the left side to get the ball rolling to take a six-point lead at 13-7.

Valmeyer maintained a five, six or seven point lead for the majority of the rest of set before settling for a 25-19 win. Junior middle hitter Brooke Miller led the Pirates in the first set with five kills followed by four each from junior middle Kierstin Miller and junior outside hitter Mia McSchooler with four each.

The second set started the same way with the scored tied 5-5. A hitting error once again got the Pirates going as Valmeyer raced out to an 18-8 lead. Goreville made a run cutting the lead to five at 20-15, but Brooke Miller stopped the run with a kill from the middle and that turned out to be Goreville’s last gasp as the Pirates finished the set and match on a 5-1 run.

Brooke Miller led the Pirates with nine kills with Kierstin Miller finishing with seven and McSchooler with five. Abby Compton led the Blackcats with 14 kills with Kaitlynn Dunning finishing with eight.