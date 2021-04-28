Prep Wrestling | Teams ready to take to the mat in an unusual spring season

“We can only wrestle teams in our region or conference and I think we’re going to be one of the better teams in the south,” Lindsey said. “Without having an official state series this year, a plus is we will be able to defend our conference title.”

Lindsey’s squad is led by two alternate state qualifiers and two other sectional qualifiers. Junior Nate Dampier (35-7) was alternate at 128 and has added enough muscle to bump up 170 this year, as was sophomore heavyweight Kanye Gunn (37-15) as a freshman.

The other sectional qualifiers are junior Aden White (32-13) at 182 and junior Clayton Tanner (30-19) at 195.

Anna-Jonesboro has one returning state qualifier and three returning sectional qualifiers on the roster for coach Chase Hargrave to build around.

“We’ve got our core kids back from last year, but we’re only going to have one senior and two juniors this year, so we’re going to be pretty young again this year,” Hargrave said.

Junior Blake Mays advanced to the state tournament for the first time last year after missing his freshman year with an injury. He finished with a 36-12 record at the 126 weight class and is expected to bump up to 132 this year.