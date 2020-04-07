Reality, hope collide in as prep student-athletes wait for IHSA's decision on spring season

There’s another dynamic at play for Crombar. It will be her last year playing under long-time Terriers coach Kim Wheeler. They’ve known each other since Crombar was in fourth grade, and the coach-player relationship is one they both cherish.

It’s in danger of ending for reasons beyond the control of both. For Wheeler, the enforced break from player and team has brought up a set of circumstances she hasn’t dealt with in decades.

“It's been hard because I think back and it’s been 30 years since I’ve had this time off,” she said. “It’s been a different challenge. I still get up in the morning, I still work out and go for a long walk in the afternoon. That’s my sanity to keep my mind straight.”

When Wheeler gathered her team for practice on March 13, the day after the IHSA canceled its remaining winter State Series events, it was with the knowledge that Carbondale was already taking the following week off as a preventative measure to deal with COVID-19.

During practice, Wheeler found out via text that Pritzker decided to shut down schools from March 17-30. It was her job to tell the team that their one-week break was about to last a lot longer.