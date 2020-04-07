Reality, hope collide in as prep student-athletes wait for IHSA's decision on spring season

When Tanner Eubanks walked off the field last May at Zeigler-Royalton after his Waltonville-Sesser-Valier baseball team lost their Class 2A regional opener to Pinckneyville, his thoughts immediately went to this spring.
“Our last season,” he said last week.
Eubanks’ last season might not even happen. The COVID-19 pandemic has closed schools since March 16. They won’t open until at least May 1, and that’s only if Gov. J.B. Pritzker believes coronavirus has abated enough to safely allow students to attend class.
The IHSA has left the door open for a shortened spring season. Executive director Craig Anderson has said he’s willing to adjust the calendar to allow State Series events to run into late June. Presently, the latest championship is supposed to end on June 13 when 3A and 4A baseball and softball finish in Peoria.
But whether a season lasts five games or 20, high school seniors around the state mostly want the same thing: One last chance to put on the uniform and play games with their friends.
“We’ve been playing ball together since we could walk,” Eubanks said. “Sometimes, it’s not even the sport itself that makes it fun.”
“It would mean the absolute world to me to put that jersey on,” said Carbondale softball standout Kate Crombar. “I’ve got that No. 13 hanging up in my room.”
There’s another dynamic at play for Crombar. It will be her last year playing under long-time Terriers coach Kim Wheeler. They’ve known each other since Crombar was in fourth grade, and the coach-player relationship is one they both cherish.
It’s in danger of ending for reasons beyond the control of both. For Wheeler, the enforced break from player and team has brought up a set of circumstances she hasn’t dealt with in decades.
“It's been hard because I think back and it’s been 30 years since I’ve had this time off,” she said. “It’s been a different challenge. I still get up in the morning, I still work out and go for a long walk in the afternoon. That’s my sanity to keep my mind straight.”
When Wheeler gathered her team for practice on March 13, the day after the IHSA canceled its remaining winter State Series events, it was with the knowledge that Carbondale was already taking the following week off as a preventative measure to deal with COVID-19.
During practice, Wheeler found out via text that Pritzker decided to shut down schools from March 17-30. It was her job to tell the team that their one-week break was about to last a lot longer.
“I told them to do what they can, because a lot of our kids might have younger brothers and sisters to take care of,” Wheeler said. “We’ve got to make the best of it, whatever happens. Do the best you can, even if all you can do is throw up marshmallows to hit with your bat. Hopefully, we’ll get to come back on May 1.”
Per IHSA directives, coaches can’t supervise workouts on school property until classes resume. Players can work out on their own, whether it’s at home or another facility off school grounds, and are allowed to use personal coaches.
A combination of unpredictable spring weather and other happenings haven’t always allowed Eubanks, known for a picture-perfect lefty swing, to keep that stroke finely-honed.
“We need to hit as often as possible and the pitchers need to throw every other day if we can,” he said. “But we haven’t been able to keep up with what we’d like to do. I played catch with one of my teammates the other day and it was the first time we’d gotten together.”
As shelter-in-place orders continue for at least another 3 ½ weeks, athletes around the area continue to balance the reality that they might not play this year with the need to practice, just in case they get to have a season.
For Crombar, her daily workouts fill two purposes. She not only forgets about the world for a bit, but also prepares herself for either this season or next season, when she’ll be a freshman at John A. Logan Community College.
“When I sit down and think about it,” she said of the pandemic, “it’s tough. But when I’m doing my drills and hitting off the tee, it takes my mind off it. I try not to think about experiences I didn’t get, but what’s still to come.”
What Crombar, Eubanks and many other seniors hope is that their last season, even if it’s in a shortened form, happens.
