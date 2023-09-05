There were so many wonderful storylines from which to choose when writing about the happenings of this past week.

How about the Carbondale Terriers’ bounce-back week? That was simply amazing. Coach Bryan Lee’s crew lost 49-7 in Week 1 to Jackson County rival, Murphysboro, and there’s a running clock to boot.

And then the Brock Bowlby-led Terriers came barking back last Friday night in Week 2 to rough up our region’s No. 1-ranked team, Mount Vernon, 23-10, in what could turn out to be a key South Seven Conference game when it’s all said and done.

That story alone is worthy of a several more graphs.

Or how about the Du Quoin Indians rallying with a last-second touchdown to upset Harrisburg on the road?

First-year head coach Logan Spain has pushed all the right buttons so far as the Indians are off to a 2-0 start and play host to 1-1 Herrin Friday.

Or how about what happened at the Murphysboro cross country invitational last week at Riverside Park?

For those who hadn’t seen her run previously, freshman Jadyn Gerardi turned in a breathtaking performance in her debut as a distance runner at the high school level. She beat out the favorite – Murphy junior Miah Gilmore – with a scintillating time of 18 minutes, 52 seconds.

A junior high state champion in both cross country and track, Gerardi now joins the short list of state champion hopefuls from our region, along with Gilmore, Carterville’s Molly Robertson, and one other.

You may have heard of that one other – Pope County senior Ahry Comer. She is a three-time Southern Illinoisan Cross Country Runner of the Year and placed eighth at the state meet last year. She recently visited the University of Kentucky as a potential landing spot for next year.

It should be quite interesting when Gerardi steps onto the starting line for the first time with Comer next to her.

The boys’ race at Murphysboro last week was pretty memorable, too, as Benton senior Gavin Genisio turned in a winning time of 15 minutes, 12.6 seconds, breaking the course record by about five seconds.

That winning time is not a big surprise and something we all come to expect of Genisio, the defending state champion.

And as great as the performances were from Gerardi and Genisio, it’s hard not to be spellbound by Marion senior Dylon Nalley.

His three-mile cross country time of 14 minutes, 8.90 seconds is presently the fastest high school time not only in Illinois, but in the entire country by nearly 18 full seconds.

That’s simply incredible.

Nalley explained that his time of 14:08 occurred Saturday at Granite City, where he finished 25 seconds ahead of the pack. Had he been pushed at all, he might have broken 14 minutes.

“It feels kind of nice to have the fastest time in the nation,” Nalley said. “My personal best time is 14:03, which I ran at the state finals last year. I would like to think I will break that record before too long. I very much want to get under 14 and get close to 13:50. That’s my new goal.”

Nalley said he is pacing himself this fall, meaning that he won’t run in every meet possible. His next race is Saturday at Forest Park in St. Louis, where 50-to-60 schools are expected to participate.

The Wildcats follow St. Louis up with a pair of Peoria meets, one of which is at Detweiller Park, home of the state cross country finals.

As Marion High School Athletic Director Ryan Goodisky pointed out to me, the Detweiller course is a “very flat” course, which lends to faster times for runners. The course and state record was set there (13:49.6). That time is not out of reach for Nalley.

The next local meet for Nalley and the Wildcats is the South Seven Conference meet at Centralia (Oct. 7) and the Class 2A regional in Carbondale (Oct. 12).

Nalley said he is undecided on where he wants to run next year in college. He does have scheduled visits to Tulsa and Iowa in September.

SALUKI PRIDE

How about those Dawgs?

The SIU football team put on a clinic Saturday in front of the home crowd for the season opener with Austin Peay University.

The Salukis jumped out to a 35-0 lead and went on to win the game, 49-23.

SIU quarterback Nic Baker completed 16-of-23 passes for 219 yards and three touchdowns. He also became the school’s career leader in completions, surpassing Hall of Fame quarterback Joel Sambursky.

For his efforts, Baker was named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week.

Defensively, the Salukis dominated, holding the visitors without a first down until late in the half. They also forced two turnovers that resulted in scores. Linebacker Dune Smith intercepted a pass and returned it 26 yards for a score and defensive end Devin Cowan had a strip sack that led to a TD run by Justin Strong four plays later.

Congrats to head coach Nick Hill, defensive coordinator Antonio James, and the rest of the Saluki staff for having the Dawgs ready to play in Week 1.

SIU hits the road this Saturday to take on FBS foe, Northern Illinois.