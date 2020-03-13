School closings shut down spring sports throughout Southern Illinois

The IHSA said multiple times throughout the day that schools would govern themselves in terms of scheduling and playing extracurricular events. Aside from Carbondale’s decision earlier in the day to cancel the first week of practices and games, most area schools were planning to go ahead with practices and games, starting Monday.

Murphysboro athletic director Len Novara posted on his school’s athletic website Friday morning a set of guidelines for athletic competition that Red Devil teams would follow. Chief among them was that they would play schools in a 100-mile that had no known cases of COVID-19.

Just before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Novara posted another statement on the website.

“The Murphysboro CUSD 186 will NOT be in session from Monday, March 16-Friday, March 27. Our teams will not meet, practice or compete during that time,” it read.

Pritzker’s decree was the latest domino to fall in a ceaseless cascade of them since Wednesday night, when the NBA suspended its season with less than a month remaining in it. Since then, the NHL halted its season, MLB stopped spring training and the NCAA canceled numerous winter and spring championships, including the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments – its biggest money-makers.