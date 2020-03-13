School closings shut down spring sports throughout Southern Illinois

After scoring a blowout win over the IHSA State Series on Thursday, COVID-19 turned its attention to spring sports schedules throughout the Land of Lincoln late Friday afternoon.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker closed schools from March 17 to March 30. That means that teams in baseball, softball, boys and girls track, boys tennis and girls soccer won‘t be allowed to hold practices or play games during that period.
The decision is the latest reaction to coronavirus, which early Thursday night did what two World Wars couldn’t do: Shut down the IHSA basketball tournament. It was canceled just 17 hours before it was supposed to start with all Class 1A and 2A semifinalists in their Peoria hotels.
Now comes this decision, which will delay the start of spring sports until at least March 31. Left unsaid is the possibility that the season’s beginning could be tabled further, or in a worst-case scenario, left at the starting block if the pandemic worsens.
“The whole thing is social containment,” said Carbondale athletic director Mark Albertini. “Keep everyone isolated as much as possible.”
As was the case Thursday when it pivoted from a day-long stance that the state tournament would be played before canceling it just before 6 p.m., the IHSA changed its mind. Or in this case, had its mind changed for it.
The IHSA said multiple times throughout the day that schools would govern themselves in terms of scheduling and playing extracurricular events. Aside from Carbondale’s decision earlier in the day to cancel the first week of practices and games, most area schools were planning to go ahead with practices and games, starting Monday.
Murphysboro athletic director Len Novara posted on his school’s athletic website Friday morning a set of guidelines for athletic competition that Red Devil teams would follow. Chief among them was that they would play schools in a 100-mile that had no known cases of COVID-19.
Just before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Novara posted another statement on the website.
“The Murphysboro CUSD 186 will NOT be in session from Monday, March 16-Friday, March 27. Our teams will not meet, practice or compete during that time,” it read.
Pritzker’s decree was the latest domino to fall in a ceaseless cascade of them since Wednesday night, when the NBA suspended its season with less than a month remaining in it. Since then, the NHL halted its season, MLB stopped spring training and the NCAA canceled numerous winter and spring championships, including the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments – its biggest money-makers.
Many high school governing bodies also halted their state tournaments, although neighboring Missouri opted to play its championships this weekend at JQH Arena in Springfield. States like Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia stopped their state finals in mid-stream and sent teams home.
The IHSA on Friday said it would present the semifinalists in 1A and 2A with plaques commemorating their advancement to the semifinals. Yet to be known is if spring sports programs will get that chance in early June.
“I was watching TV this morning and in World War II, those guys were playing ball,” Albertini said. “After 9-11, they played ball, they didn’t change their way of life. But this is different. This is an illness and everybody could be impacted by it.”