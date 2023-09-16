MURPHYSBORO – While it’s fair to say that Southern Illinois high school soccer is not on par with Metro East soccer, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t some high-quality players roaming the pitch here.

One such player is Murphysboro High School junior Cade Brooks.

Positioned at forward, Brooks is simply playing out of his mind on the offensive end through the first nine games of the fall season. He has already scored 25 goals, or a little better than 2.7 per match. Additionally, he has dropped in six assists.

The 25 goals ranks him among the state’s upper echelon of players, according to Murphysboro head coach Michael Lydy. “The last I checked, he is fourth in the state (all classes) for goals scored. Over the course of his three-year career with us, he has 65 goals and 20 assists.”

And the number of goals scored would likely have been much higher if not for the fact that Brooks was more of a defensive player as a freshman.

This season, Brooks is a key factor in the Red Devils sprinting out to an 8-0-1 record. That includes a 3-0 victory over a strong Massac County team a couple of weeks ago in which the junior striker notched two of his team’s goals late to ice the contest.

He followed up with five goals at home against Pinckneyville Thursday.

“That was 100% an important game for us to win,” Brooks said of the Massac match. “It was a lot of fun. There was trash talking on both sides. It was a hard-fought, competitive match. We were fortunate to get the win and very easily could face them again in the regional later this season.”

Brooks said winning matches makes it easier to endure team practices and personal workout sessions in preparation for the season or the next match.

“The interaction with my teammates is also a big plus for me,” he said. “This year, I am fortunate enough to have my younger brother (freshman Cash) playing with me on the high school team for the first time. We’ve played together in club ball and such, but that’s not the same.”

Lydy said Brooks is wired to win.

“He’s always ready to play – and score,” the Red Devils coach said. “I would describe Cade as the ultimate competitor. And I love that in a student-athlete. Not everybody is geared that way. I’m glad that Cade is.”

Lydy said the Red Devils are a much more dangerous soccer team with Brooks in the lineup.

“Cade is one of those players who makes everybody else around him better,” Lydy said. “And his teammates make him better, too. Some of Cade’s success can be attributed to junior Angel Lemus and freshmen Jonas Schaldemose and Jerry Vaughn. Those guys often help put Cade in a position to score.”

Lydy said Brooks’s overall strength and athleticism push him past many of his opponents.

“Cade’s definitely gained some muscle mass from last year and that has come into play on several occasions this fall. I think he can be a high Division 1 college player if he continues to improve his skills. He’s as special a player as I’ve coached. I wouldn’t be a bit surprised to see him score over 100 goals by the time he is finished here next year.”

Brooks appreciates the kind words, but brushes off the accolades.

“What’s important to me is helping to make sure that our team is together on the field during the match,” he said. “We have to be communicating with one another and encouraging of one another. When we’re all on the same page both offensively and defensively, we’re pretty tough to beat.

“I think this team is capable of going undefeated. I really do,” Brooks said. “We have a great chance to win the conference, regional, and sectional. We feel we are good enough to even win state (in Class 1A).”

It should be noted that Brooks is not a one-sport athlete.

He is also a shooting guard on the varsity basketball team, leading the Red Devils in scoring on many occasions.

“What’s so different about basketball is the crowd,” Brooks said. “Unfortunately, we don’t usually draw large crowds at soccer matches, but basketball is totally different. As an athlete, you feed off that intensity. I love playing both sports. Whichever one is in season is the one I love playing the most.”

Introduced to the sport by his father, Matt, at the age of 2, Brooks said his connection with soccer was strong as a youth and has not wavered since.

“From having a mini goal in our living room to competing with a club team from the St. Louis area, I enjoy being out there on the field. I can’t get enough of it.”