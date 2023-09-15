MURPHYSORO – Junior forward Cade Brooks delivered five goals Thursday to lead the Murphysboro Red Devils to a 9-0 short-game victory over visiting Pinckneyville.

The quintet of goals gives Brooks 25 this season in only nine matches played.

And as great as Brooks’s performance was, four of his teammates shared in the scoring.

Freshman Jonas Schaldemose notched the first goal less than two minutes into the match. Another freshman – Ashton Doody – followed with a goal at the 33-minute mark to make it 2-0.

Brooks recorded his first goal with 27:35 left in the half to make it 3-0. Sophomore Myles Guthman, on a feed from Brooks, scored a little over a minute later at 26:08 for a 4-0 advantage.

After an off-sides penalty wiped out a goal from Brooks, the junior bounced right back to score his second goal of the evening at the 20:20 mark to make it 5-0.

Sophomore Van Woosley then got into the action at 18:56 with a header into the net off a nice sideline assist from Schaldemose. That made the score 6-0.

Brooks earned his third goal at the 17:18 mark for a 7-0 bulge. He followed up with his fourth goal at the 15:20 mark with a nice assist from sophomore Sergio Hernandez-Garcia to make it 8-0.

Brooks closed out the scoring with 12:45 left in the half on a pass from Woosley for a 9-0 lead. The Panthers failed to score in the remaining minutes of the first half, which by rule, ended the game at that point similar to what a short game is in baseball or softball.

“We’ve been going through some injuries of late, so to be able to snag a victory while we’re down is something we need to keep doing,” Brooks said. “We’re much more together as a group now than we were earlier in the season.

“There are a lot of freshmen on this year’s team and it simply took us a while to get to know one another’s game,” Brooks continued. “We’re bonding much better now. Hopefully, we’ll keep winning and eventually make it to state.”

Murphysboro head coach Michael Lydy was impressed.

“We’ve progressed in the season to a team that possesses the ball well,” he said. “Today, we were accurate with our shots. Five different people scored. It was a good team performance.”

Lydy said he wasn’t sure just how quickly they could notch wins with such a young team. But as it turns out, there was not much reason to worry.

“The Poplar Bluff game in the Carbondale tournament at the start of the season proved to me that we could be pretty good, because Poplar Bluff is a really good team. For us to hang with them and get a tie, kind of set a precedent for the season.”

Panthers head coach Jay Ray was unable to attend Thursday’s game. Speaking on his behalf was assistant coach Barret Denny, who said Murphysboro, led by Brooks, is a tough team to defend.

“He’s a very good player. He’s very disciplined with his positioning and rotating.”

Denny said it was obvious the Panthers didn’t bring their “A” game to Doc Bencini Field.

“You could tell right away we weren’t into it,” the coach said. “We’ve had a long couple of weeks trying to get boys healthy and it hasn’t helped playing three or four games a week. Hopefully, we will bounce back next match.”

Murphysboro, now 8-0-1, will play host to Carterville/Herrin next Tuesday. Match time is set for 6 p.m.

Pinckneyville, now 3-6 overall, will travel to Gibault Catholic of Waterloo Monday with a 5 p.m. start.

NOTE: PCHS senior forward Riley Mohr was red carded by officials late in the half for on-field conduct and thus ejected from the match. He will likely have to sit out Monday's game with Gibault Catholic.