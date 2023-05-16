HARRISBURG — The Carbondale Terriers scored two goals in the first 10 minutes and held a 6-0 lead at the half to beat Anna-Jonesboro, 9-0, in the first semifinal game at the Class 2A Harrisburg Girls Soccer Regional on the turf of Taylor Field on Tuesday night.

“We talked about coming out aggressive to be sure we were consistent about playing two solid halves,” said Carbondale coach Ortez Davis. “We have to have an emphasis Friday of being sharp and executing for 80 minutes because that is what it’s going to take to be regional champs."

Co-captain Emma Bickel and Norah Pease had two goals each and the other co-captain Mckenna Hickey had a goal and three assists.

“My dad always says find your glory and I find my glory in the middle of the field,” Hickey said. “Sometimes it’s not how the ball gets into the back of the net, but where it comes from. If I can assist my teammates that’s my glory. It brings me joy to see the joy on my their faces.”

The Terriers took the early lead four minutes and 48 seconds into the game when Hickey took possession of the ball in the right corner and crossed it to Pease in the middle and the junior one-timed into the net for her 12th goal of the season.

Carbondale upped its lead to 2-0, four minutes later, when Jordan Grubbs scored her first goal of the season on a ball that hit the crossbar and came straight down a few inches from the goal line.

With 23:02 left in the first half, Peytn Hickey took a pass from Mckenna Hickey in front of the net and scored her sixth goal of the season to give Carbondale a 3-0 lead.

Pease and Bickel teamed up nine minutes later for Bickel’s team-leading 26th goal. A minute and nine seconds later, Anna-Jonesboro was called for a penalty in the box and Mckenna Hickey scored her 11th goal of the season on the penalty kick with 13:18 remaining. Bickel scored again on a breakaway set up by Mckenna Hickey to up the lead to 6-0 with 7:51 remaining.

“Pease drove it toward the line and I had a wide open shot, so I just hammered it in there,” Bickel said. “I got a over-the-head pass from Mckenna and I was just there and happened to get a foot on it.”

The Terriers almost scored with 16 seconds left off a Bickel corner kick from the left side that Dayanara Valdez almost put it in the middle and Mckenna Hickey almost scored off the rebound near the left post, but Savannah Smith made the save to leave the score 6-0 at the half.

Nine minutes and 19 seconds into the second half, Julia Oberg took a crossing pass from the left corner by Pease and scored her 13th goal of the season to trigger the mercy rule cutting the remaining time left in the game to 15:40.

Forty-three seconds later, Pease scored her 13th goal unassisted to up the lead to 8-0 with 14:57 remaining. Freshman Emma Kate Bloodworth scored her first goal of the season with 2.2 seconds left for the final margin.

The Carbondale backline of defense comprised of sophomores Elle Banz, Kalea Marshall and Shelby Dirks in front of sophomore goalkeeper Averie Summerlin didn’t allow the Lady Wildcats any shots on goal or any serious scoring chances to post the team’s ninth shutout of the season.

Marion gets past Harrisburg

Marion beat Harrisburg on its home field, 7-0, to set up a rivalry title game against South Seven foe Carbondale on Friday night at 5 p.m.

“We’ve been playing very well as of late,” said Marion coach Jaime Clark. “It’s exciting to see them come out and combine and have so many opportunities. We just need to work on our finishing for Friday because we had a lot more dangerous plays where we could have scored.”

The Wildcats and Terriers split the season series this year losing the first game 1-0 at Wildcat Stadium March 30 and winning the second last week to end the regular season, 2-1, at Frank Bleyer Field.

“It’s always a battle with Carbondale,” Clark said. “We have a strong team still and they have a really good team this year. It’s a big rivalry. The girls play with passion on both sides.”

Last year Marion beat Carbondale, 3-2, in the regional title game. In 2021, the Wildcats beat Carbondale, 1-0, in the sectional quarterfinals when the playoffs began with the sectional after the regionals were cancelled. The 2020 season was totally cancelled because of COVID-19.

Senior Malia Roye led the Wildcats with four goals with Kara Odum and Haylee Lambert finishing with three assists each.

“It’s all team oriented,” Roye said. “We connect passes to create those scoring opportunities. I do have to be a bit selfish and take those shots on goal, because they set me up so well and I couldn’t get those goals without my teammates.”

The Wildcats jumped out in front 3:40 into the game on senior Haylee Lambert 12th goal of the season assisted by Odum. The Lady Bulldogs fought back, but couldn’t break through the Marion defense for the next 12 minutes.

Marion upped its lead to 2-0 with 24:48 remaining in the first half on sophomore Kyra Graham 17th goal assisted by Roye. A little more than two minutes later, Roye scored her first goal on a double assist by Graham and Odum and a minute and three seconds later, senior Abby Surburg scored her 14th goal assisted by Lambert to up the lead to 4-0 with 21:41 left.

Roye scored again with 17 minutes remaining off a corner kick and added her third goal with 13.9 seconds left to give Marion a 6-0 lead at the half from an assist by Lambert.

Roye triggered the mercy rule four minutes and 30 seconds into the second half with her 20th goal of the season on assists by Lambert and Odum.