MURPHYSBORO — The Murphysboro girls soccer team beat Mount Carmel, 9-0, in the first semifinal game of the Class 1A Murphysboro Regional on Wednesday night on the turf of “Doc” Bencini Field at Murphysboro High School.

The girls played well today,” said Murphysboro coach Micahel Lydy. “We’re starting to gel after getting some of our players back from injury – that helps a lot."

No. 2 seed Murphysboro (18-3-2) will play the winner of the second semifinal between fourth seed Waterloo Gibault Catholic (8-9-1) and fifth seed Massac County (6-10-2) Saturday at 10 a.m. Mount Carmel finished with a 3-9-1 record.

The Red Devils have advanced to the regional title game three times since the team began play in 2017.

“We have three goals,” Lydy said. “The first was to win conference, which we’ve done. One was to win 20 games and we’re at 18 now, which matches the school record, so the next win will set a new record. The final one is a plaque at the state tournament. So let’s get the first one and move on."

Junior Megan McNitt had a stellar first half and scored four goals, including the first three of the game, starting with an unassisted goal at the 6:01 mark. Freshman Olivia Sunny set up her second goal and fellow freshman Izzy Doerr set up her third with 30:12 left.

“I’ve been out for most of the season with an injury,” McNitt said. “I don’t remember how I scored the first three goals because they kind of jumbled together at some point. It’s really great having great teammates to practice with and be on the field together. We’ve been coming together as a unit. We’ve been working many years for a chance to win the regional title and I believe we have a really good chance at this.”

McNitt had scored six goals before being injured in the third game of the season. She has scored 16 goals since returning 10 games ago.

“I had a partial tear of ligaments in my foot and it took over a month for them to heal,” McNitt said.

Junior Alexis Blevens upped the score to 4-0 with her fifth goal of the season off another assist by Sunny with 27:55 remaining. Doerr got into the act scoring her team-leading 37th goal with 20:07 left and McNitt scored her fourth 1:05 later.

“It was a good game because we finished our scoring opportunities,” Doerr said. “I thought it was great for our team to connect with our passes. I’ve been struggling shooting into the corners lately, so luckily I made one in.”

Doerr set up freshman Josselin Mateo for her 12th goal of the season to up the lead to 7-0 with 17:56 left and Doerr added her 38th goal with 14:26 left. The scored remained 8-0 at the half to trigger the mercy rule that cut the second half time in half to 20 minutes.

Doerr scored her third goal of the game and 39th of the season early in the second half, adding to the record for most goals scored by a freshman. The previous record was 33 set in 2017 by Lily Schaldemose.

The Red Devils outshot the Lady Aces 14-1. Murphysboro goalkeeper Bailey Summers played the entire game and posted the team’s 16th shutout of the season. The junior didn’t face Mount Carmel’s only shot on goal until there was just over seven minutes left in the game.