MURPHYSBORO – One of the best-kept secrets in Southern Illinois is that the Murphysboro girls soccer team is one of, if not the best high school team in the region.

The Red Devils are also one of the youngest teams with a genuine superstar, Izzy Doerr, who is among six freshmen in the starting lineup.

Led by Doerr's three goals and four more goals from junior Megan McNitt, who recently returned from an injury, the Red Devils beat Mt. Carmel, 9-0, in the regional semifinal on Wednesday.

“We have a freshman class that is dominating as a varsity squad,” said Murphysboro coach Michael Lydy. “We actually had nine freshmen playing today. The entire group plays really well. Well beyond their years.”

The Red Devils (19-3-2) then made history Saturday by beating Waterloo Gibault, 2-0, in the regional championship contest at Doc Bencini Field. It was the school's first such title in its seven-year program history. The 19 wins is also a school record.

Doerr didn’t score a goal against Gibault, leaving her with 39 heading into the sectional semifinal against Belleville Althoff Tuesday in Columbia.

“The playoffs are different, but I like to think of it as the same as the regular season to keep the nerves away,” Doerr said. “It’s exciting to have a regional at home for the first time ever.”

Doerr has already broken one team scoring record, and could be a threat to break some state records in the years ahead.

“I first saw Izzy when she was a seventh-grader,” Lydy said. “Even then, you could see she was going to be a very good player.”

Although Doerr is new to the high school game of soccer, she is not new to the game.

“I started playing soccer – way young – like about second grade, but it wasn’t too serious,” Doerr said. “I also played softball or actually it was more like T-ball at that time. Then, it got serious around fourth grade when I started playing club soccer.

"I was also playing softball at that time," Doerr continued. "In softball, I was standing out in the outfield and nobody was hitting the ball to me, so I was like, ‘Forget this’, and it’s been soccer ever since.”

Doerr's success on the pitch is reminiscent of that experienced by Marion's Blake Clark a few years ago.

Clark, who would go on to play at SIU, played for Marion from 2015 to 2018 and amassed 146 goals in her career with the Wildcats, including 59 goals as a senior. She ranked sixth in Illinois history at the time she graduated.

The Holy Grail of Illinois soccer scoring records is held by Ashlee Pistorious, who graduated in 2004 from Normal University High School. She holds the career record with 227 goals and the season record with 74.

When Murphysboro began its girls soccer program in 2017, the Red Devils jumped into the deep end and immediately started playing a varsity schedule. The team’s first star was Lillie Schaldemose, setting the Murphysboro freshman record with 33 goals.

“Izzy and Lillie look very similar,” Lydy said. “They are both tall and very athletic young ladies bringing similar athleticism to the game."

After suffering through an injury-plagued sophomore season where Schaldemous was held to just 21 goals, she recovered completely to score 51 goals as a junior.

At that point, Schaldemous was only 42 goals away from surpassing Clark, but it was not meant to be as COVID wiped out her senior season, leaving her at 105 goals for her three-year career.

“The difference is it will be interesting to see if Izzy gets four years in,” Lydy said. “I think Lillie was in a position where she could have blossomed into a 60-goal scorer potentially.

"One thing Lillie did was improve each year. It made a huge difference in not just how she played, but how the team played. She was at her peak when she got cheated out of her senior season. I’m assuming Izzy will get better, too. Athletic players, especially those who are good scorers, find ways to improve and score.”

Doerr said she what it takes to improve her overall game and help her team win.

“I didn’t start out scoring goals – actually, the total opposite,” Doerr said. “I’ve been all over the field. I started playing outside back and I’ve gone up the field ever since.

"In seventh and eighth grades, I was playing outside wing and I wasn’t really a scorer there either," she said. "The 10 (center midfield position) is new to me, but I’m starting to like it because I like connecting passes and running past people with the ball."

Doerr ran track and played volleyball in middle school, and this past fall, she played on the high school volleyball team as an outside hitter.

It’s common knowledge that the speed of the high school game and the physicality are two things a freshman has to get used to, but there are other more personal concerns a young player has to deal with.

“I was definitely nervous with all the upper classmen and it was hard to bond at first, however it took about two games to get comfortable,” Doerr said. “Now that the season has gone on, I really enjoy high school (soccer).

"The best feeling is when you are chasing a ball going past people who aren’t that fast and it feels you are going 100 miles-per-hour," she said. "hat’s always fun. I like the physical aspect. I think I’m decent at holding people off. However, I still have a turf burn from Marion.”

Circumstances forced Doerr and her fellow freshman teammates to be on the field with the varsity a lot earlier than they would have been normally.

“My first game there were definitely nerves, but it was a good first game for me - no complaints,” Doerr said. “I didn’t score then and didn’t score at all my first three games. We were definitely a work in progress at the beginning of the season."

Doerr poured in three goals against Harrisburg on April 27th and followed up with two more against Mount Vernon in the regular season finale on May 5th to finish with a new freshman record for all area schools at 36 goals.

“About five games in, we started to lose players to injury and that created more opportunities for all us freshmen,” Doerr said. “Since all of the freshmen were playing, I wasn’t intimidated by the older players.

“High school soccer has been way better than I imagined,” Doerr said. “I couldn’t have done it half this well without our amazing coaching staff and my team.”