MURPHYSBORO – One of the best kept secrets in Southern Illinois is that the Murphysboro girls soccer team is one of if not the best high school team in the region, but also one of if not the youngest team with a genuine superstar Izzy Doer among six freshmen in its starting lineup when it opened the IHSA 1A Regionals last Wednesday.

Led by young gun Doerr with three goals and four goals from junior Megan McNitt, who recently returned from a long injury layoff, the Red Devils beat Mt. Carmel, 9-0, in the regional semifinal.

“Don’t underestimate - we have a freshman class that is dominating as a varsity squad,” said Murphysboro coach Michael Lydy. “We actually had nine freshmen playing today. The entire group plays really well. Well beyond their years.”

The Red Devils (19-3-2) then made triple history winning its the regional championship in their seven-year program history on its home field at “Doc” Bencini Field, beating Waterloo Gibault Catholic for the first time Saturday, 2-0. The win was the 19th of the season, setting a new season win record.

Doerr didn’t score a goal against Gibault, leaving sitting at 39 heading into the sectional semifinal against Belleville Althoff Tuesday.

“The playoffs are different, but I like to think of it as the same as the regular season to keep the nerves away,” Doerr said. “It’s exciting to have a regional at home for the first time ever.”

Doerr has already broke one team scoring record, which only sets the stage for more records to fall, including maybe, just maybe once seemingly unattainable state records.

“I first saw Izzy when she was a seventh grader,” Lydy said. “Even then you could see she was going to be a very good player.”

Even though Doerr is new to the high school game of soccer, she is not new to the game.

“I started playing soccer – way young – like about second grade, but it wasn’t too serious,” Doerr said. “I also played softball or actually it was more like T-ball at that time. Then it got serious around fourth grade when I started playing club because at that time, I was also playing softball and standing out in the outfield and nobody was hitting the ball to me, so it was like ‘forget this’ and it’s been soccer ever since.”

For the local fans, the name of Blake Clark comes to mind when it comes to scoring goals. Clark played for Marion from 2015 to 2018 (missing her sophomore season because of eligibility issues) and when she finally took her talents to the SIU, she was tied for sixth on the Illinois all-time career scoring list with 146 goals and is currently in 12th place.

Clark was an immediate starter as a freshman for the 2A Lady Wildcats and showed the promise of what she would become by scoring 35 goals, breaking former Lady Wildcat Jessie Crabtree’s freshman record of 32 set in 2005.

Clark then became the first area player to score 50 goals and did it twice with 52 as a junior and 59 as a senior, which ranked her seventh on the state all-time season list at that time.

The Holy Grail of Illinois scoring records are held by Ashlee Pistorious, who graduated in 2004 from Normal University High School. She holds the career record with 227 and the season record with 74 set her senior year.

When Murphysboro began its girls soccer program in 2017, they jumped into the deep end and immediately started playing a varsity schedule and the team’s first star was Lillie Schaldemose, setting the Murphysboro freshman record with 33 goals.

“Izzy and Lillie look very similar,” Lydy said. “They are both tall and very athletic young ladies bringing similar athleticism to the game.

After suffering through an injury-plagued sophomore season where Schaldemous was held to just 21 goals, she recovered completely to score 51 goals as a junior.

At that point, Schaldemous was only 42 goals away from surpassing Clark, but it was not meant to be as COVID wiped out her senior season, leaving her at 105 goals for her three-year career good for third in the region behind Clark and Crabtree (142).

“The difference is it will be interesting to see if Izzy gets four years in,” Lydy said. “I think Lillie was in a position where she could have blossomed into a 60-goal scorer potentially. One thing Lillie did was improving each year. It made a huge difference in not just how she played, but how the team played. She was playing at her top peak when she got cheated out of her senior season. I’m assuming Izzy will continue that momentum and get better, too. Athletic players, especially that are good scorers, find ways to score.”

It’s now 2023 and Doerr is doing things Crabtree, Clark, and Schaldemose never did and she’s just beginning.

“I didn’t start out scoring goals actually – totally opposite,” Doerr said. “I’ve been all over the field. I started playing outside back and I’ve gone up the field ever since. In seventh and eighth grade I was playing outside wing and I wasn’t really a scorer there either. The 10 (center midfield position) is new to me, but I’m starting to like it because I like connecting passes. I love through balls and having people run on.”

Doerr ran track and played volleyball in middle school and this past fall she played on the high school volleyball team as an outside hitter.

It’s common knowledge that the speed of the high school game and the physicality are two things a freshman has to get used to, but there are other more personal concerns a young player has to deal with.

“I was definitely nervous with all the upper classmen and it was hard to bond at first, however it took about two games to get comfortable,” Doerr said. “Now that the season has gone on, I really enjoy high school. The best feeling is when you are chasing a ball going past people who aren’t that fast and it feels you are going 100 miles per hour. That’s always fun. I like the physical aspect. I think I’m decent at holding people off. However, I still have a turf burn from Marion.”

Circumstances forced Doerr and her fellow freshmen teammates to be on the field a lot earlier than they would have been normally.

“My first game there were definitely nerves, but it was a good first game for me - no complaints about it,” Doerr said. “I didn’t score then and didn’t score at all my first three games. We were definitely a work progress at the beginning of the season. I definitely had to work at scoring as the season progressed because I’ve always been on the outside, so I’m used to leaning back and crossing the ball in and it’s been struggle to lean over the ball and keep it on the ground. I like running onto to balls rather than getting it on my feet. It helps having a great team behind me that help me get to those open spaces.”

She surpassed Crabtree’s 32 goals and Schaldemose’s 33 goals with three goals against Harrisburg on April 27th and then Clark’s 35 goals with two goals against Mount Vernon in the regular season finale on May 5th to finish with a new area freshman record of 36 goals at that time.

“About five games in we started to lose players (leading scorer Megan McNitt was lost in the third game with a severe foot injury) and that created more opportunities for all us freshmen,” Doerr said. “Since all of the freshmen were playing, I wasn’t intimidated by the older players.”

Doerr would have to average 27 goals a season to surpass Schaldemose, 38 goals a year to surpass Clark and 57 goals a year to break Pistorius’ all-time record. Who knows? It could happen by someone who has been described as “the real deal.”

“High school soccer has been way better than I imagined,” Doerr said. “I couldn’t have done it half this well without the amazing coaching staff and my team.”