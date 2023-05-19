HARRISBURG – Malia Roye tied the game early in the first half and won the game on one foot with 37.1 seconds left to beat Carbondale, 2-1, and lead Marion to its fifth straight regional title in the Class 2A Harrisburg girls soccer regional championship game Friday night.

“Seconds before I rolled my ankle,” Roye said. “I looked over to coach and said, ‘I can’t do this, can’t do this’ and then I saw the ball being placed in the perfect spot. I took it and instinctively shot it in the perfect spot.”

Marion (19-5-1) will play the winner of the Troy (Triad) Regional - Triad (12-7-3) or Mascoutah (8-12) Tuesday at the Marion Sectional. Carbondale finished with a 15-8 record.

“They battled and battled and battled all second half and one of those shots was bound to go in,” said Marion coach Jaime Clark. “We lucked out to get the sectional this year and we weren’t sure we’d be in it because Carbondale is really good. I’ve know their kids since they were eight-nine years old, so it was bittersweet because I was cheering for their seniors. To see them battle so hard made this night just perfect.”

After just missing a great chance for a goal 32 seconds before, the Wildcats maintained possession of the ball in the middle of the field and just insided the goal box with Roye being defended on the right.

“Our midfielders just banged and battled for 50/50 balls the whole game,” Clark said. “ Malia was actually coming out because she just got hurt, but she made a really tough run at the end. It was sheer battling in the middle of the field and they just forced it up to Malia, who made one last gutsy run and boy did it pay off. She’s been beat up pretty good in these games, so it was good to see her finish it.”

Roye shook off the pain and kept in the play and it resulted in her being in the right place at the right time for the pass to find her and for her to one-time it off the hands of Terrier goalkeeper Averie Summerllin and just under the crossbar in the right corner for the winning goal and her 22nd of the season.

The Wildcats began to maintain possession in the Terriers' half of the pitch for most of the last 20 minutes. Junior midfielder Morgan Isaacs had three great scoring chances, the first one with 23 minutes left when the junior midfielder got open in front of the net and got off a quick shot, but Summerllin made a great save.

“We adjusted our game plan at halftime and shifted our formation a little bit and I think it worked,” Clark said. “They came in with some new personnel in new spots and that gave us the time to regroup at halftime. I think we were able to put a better matchup out there in terms of our formation.We got people into some better positions for the matchups they had.”

Less than three minutes later, Isaacs got free on the right side and again Summerlin was up to the task and made another tough save.

Just before Roye’s dramatic last minute goal, Isaacs got off a rocket of a shot from the left side. Summerlin got to her knees and made a spectacular save against the left post.

“Isaacs was just back from being out a month with an injury, so the fact that she battled as hard as she could on a hurt knee I thought she did incredibly well,” Clark said.

Carbonale drew first blood on its first shot on goal at the 5:29 mark. Emma Bickel got possession of the ball on the left sde and beat the outside defender before crossing the ball in front of Marion goalkeeper Sofia Wallace to Norah Pease, who was crashing the net at the other post, and one-timed in the net for her 14th goal of the season as she was falling down.

Roye then got possession also down the left side and blasted a shot past Terrier goalkeeper Summerlin into the upper left corner of the net.

“In that moment I really had to focus because if you overthink it you over-shoot it,” Roye said. “So I just went in there and did instinctively what I know how to do and I placed it in the perfect spot right over the goalie’s hands.”

The score remained tied 1-1 at the half with Marion outshooting Carbondale 3-1 in shots on goal.

“We played really hard and well, but it’s a little bit short again,” said Carbondale coach Ortez Davis. “I’m extremely proud of the effort and grit that the girls had. It’s been a special group that’s been a great team to coach this season. This team has a lot of character. It’s been an up-and-down season, but I’m extremely proud of what they’ve been able to accomplish this season. They just finished a little bit short of being a great finish for these seniors.”