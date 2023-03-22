The Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference race should be a race featuring many well-balanced and competitive teams.

While not as talented perhaps as some of their Mississippi Division counterparts, this group of six will be no pushover on the ball diamond.

The coaches pointed to last year's top teams - Murphysboro and Massac County - as the teams most likely to win the league title, but the difference in talent between those two schools and the remaining four in the league is not that dramatic.

MURPHYSBORO

The Red Devils are led by second-year head coach Kim Cook, who has been involved with the program the last 20-plus years.

She welcomes back five returning starters, including one senior – pitcher/utility player Taylor Reiman; two juniors – shortstop Sarah Cook and catcher Marteena Clover - and two sophomores – pitcher/utility player Jaci Tuthill and pitcher/first baseman Ayla Smith.

Of that group, Cook was named All-Conference, All-South, and selected to play in the SI All-Star Game. She is also an SIU softball commit.

Murphysboro finished 23-15 last spring, including an 8-2 mark in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference to win the league title. The Red Devils went on to capture the regional championship, defeating Nashville, before falling to Carterville in the first round of the sectional.

“The SIRR is a highly competitive conference,” Cook said. “With five returning starters, we will bring some experience into the conference race while adding a bit of youth to our roster. Every conference team will be competitive.

“Our area is rich with softball talent. The postseason will be a fight. There will be no easy games when you get to that portion of the season. Our team has the potential to be a strong offensive team.

“In the circle, we will look for a combined effort from our pitchers - Taylor Reiman, Ayla Smith, Jaci Tuthill, and freshman Arianna Smith.”

MASSAC COUNTY

The Patriots return six seniors to a team that went 8-2 and placed second to Murphysboro in the Ohio Division race last year.

Back in the fold for fourth-year head coach Molly Hargrove are eight returning starters. They include: Trinity Lott (senior outfielder), Jadynn Willard (senior outfielder), Olivia Farmer (senior outfielder), Mackenzie Dassing (senior outfielder and Designated Player), Chloe Dassing (senior pitcher), senior catcher Caden Paro; junior second baseman/outfielder Larkin Korte; and sophomore outfielder Ashlynn Ames.

Of that group, Chloe Dassing and Korte were All-Conference performers a year ago.

“We have a lot of seniors who have dedicated the last four years to this program,” Hargrove said. “They have won conference and regional titles and got third in the state as sophomores. They are looking forward to playing their best ball this year.”

So far this spring, the Patriots have posted a 1-1 record with a win over Pope County and loss to Class 2A power, Carterville.

WEST FRANKFORT

The Redbirds and seven-year head coach Jim Piersol welcome back seven starters. They include: seniors Anna Rolla (shortstop), Lani Wolfe (outfielder), and Dayanna Degler (catcher); juniors Hannah Mullins (third baseman) and Aleah Russell (outfielder); and sophomores Annabelle Hopkins (pitcher/infielder) and Presley Sollers (outfielder).

Of that group, three won postseason awards. Rolla, Degler and Sollers were All-Conference selections. Rolla was also named All-South and Third Team All-State.

The Redbirds, who were ousted in postseason play last year by Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher, are hoping to improve upon a 3-7 mark in the Ohio and 13-20 overall mark.

“I believe the SIRR-Ohio is wide open this year,” Piersol said. “There is a lot of parity with all the teams. We have a strong core to build around and should compete well. Massac County and Murphy are probably the favorites going in. It should be a close race.”

Piersol said his varsity numbers are down somewhat, but he is excited about the new season.

“We have a great group of kids who love to play softball,” he said. “We are competitive at every position. I am excited to see how this season plays out. We expect to compete for a conference and regional title.”

HARRISBURG

Red Stafford, now in his 26th season as head coach of the Bulldogs, welcomes back a young, but experienced team. Six of his nine returnees are juniors and younger.

Returning starters include: seniors Liza Wiggins (All-Conference catcher), Sidney Neal, centerfielder, and Sophie Brombaugh, right fielder; junior Layla Borders (outfielder); and sophomores Kaylee King (first base), Kenzleigh Smothers (second base), McKenzie Boyd (shortstop), Hallie Boggess (pitcher), and Abby Stacey (All-Conference third baseman).

Harrisburg finished 6-4 in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference and 21-11 overall a year ago. The Dogs are hoping to improve upon those numbers this year.

“Despite being extremely young, I think we have a really good ballclub and could compete for a conference title,” Stafford said. “I would say Massac County, West Frankfort and Murphysboro are the early favorites with Herrin, Benton and us all close behind. It’s a pretty wide open race, I think.”

Harrisburg is off to a 2-1 start with wins over Hardin County and Galatia and an extra-innings loss to Crab Orchard.

HERRIN

The Tigers, led by first-year head coach Nick Baskin, are another young team. Of the 18 on the varsity roster, 11 are either freshmen or sophomores.

Returning starters include: senior second baseman Cadence Tessone, junior infielder Jersey Summers, outfielder Zoey Linton, and sophomores Remy James (infielder), Reese Elliott (pitcher/outfielder) and Sophia Schramm (pitcher-infielder).

Both Summers and James were All-Conference honorees. Summers was also named All-South and Third Team All-State.

Herrin finished 3-7 in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference race last year and 8-22 overall. The Tigers were defeated in the first round of the regional tournament by Marion.

“I am excited for the start of the season and to see how our team grows overall,” Baskin said. “I have a lot of hungry underclassmen battling early on for some key positions. I would like to say we can compete in the conference this year.

“I believe Massac County is probably the favorite this year after Murphysboro graduated a large chunk of seniors from its conference championship team.”

BENTON

The Rangerettes return one of the region’s finest players in Braelyn Miller. The senior pitches and also plays shortstop.

As a junior last year, Miller was named All-Conference, All-South, and All-State.

Other returning starters include sophomore infielder Malia Webb, junior outfielder/pitcher Aubree Shelton, and senior infielder Addie Sellers.

“I think our conference has a lot of balance, but Herrin seems to return the most in terms of hitting and pitching,” said first-year Benton head coach Ron Winemiller. “I like our team because we are a good mix of old and new. We will have to use the non-conference part of our schedule to figure out exactly where we can be our best heading into the conference portion.”

The Rangerettes finished 1-9 in the Ohio race last year and were 10-19 overall.

This spring, Benton is off to a 3-1 start.