Carterville’s Amayah Doyle is above all else a young lady of faith.

That attribute, as well as her love of softball, inspired her to start the first 42 Academy All Skills Camp Wednesday at SIU Rec Center. The camp was actually supposed to take place at John A. Logan College two weeks ago but was rained out.

The nation’s top-ranked high school infielder in the class of 2024, Doyle verbally committed to Tennessee in November prior to her junior year of high school. She was the 2022 Southern Illinoisan Player of the Year after batting .587 with 18 homers, 54 RBI, 24 steals and 62 runs.

But numbers and skill weren’t the story on this day. Giving back to the community was Doyle’s aim, accomplished by a combination of devotion, perseverance and working with the NCAA and Illinois High School Association to not run afoul of rules that might put her eligibility at risk.

“I was praying to God, asking how I could affect the youth in a positive way,” Doyle said Wednesday before the afternoon session. “And He blessed me with the camp. This is good for the girls. They learn a sport that I love and I get to give something back.”

Which is consistent with Doyle’s nature. The notion of servant leadership rings true with her. She’s committed enough to softball that when she isn’t playing it, she enjoys coaching it. This month, she’ll serve as a volunteer assistant for Carterville’s junior high team for a fourth year.

A look at a couple of clips on her Twitter page Wednesday displayed her energy and teaching ability. One showed her demonstrating how to field a grounder and shift her legs to get into a throwing position. Another one highlighted proper throwing technique.

Doyle says everything about softball is a learning experience, even the times when she fails.

“Softball is what we do, not who we are,” she said. “It’s teaching them that it’s not failure, it’s only failing if you don’t learn from it. Softball is not a game of perfect. You might go 4 for 10 and you’ve failed six times but that’s still a great batting average.

“You might say it’s a game of failure but I like to say it’s a game of learning. I’m not going to say that I failed. I’m going to say that I learned because I was able to pick myself back up and learn what I did. At the end of the day, it’s a game of learning.”

One of the things Doyle learned – if she didn’t already know it prior to planning the camp – was the amount of regulations she had to satisfy to make this work. Consulting with the IHSA and Katheryn Jones, who runs the NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) program at Tennessee, Doyle received the guidance required to make it work.

Dodging raindrops was a necessity, too, which is why it was moved indoors. Morning showers proved the wisdom of that decision.

“I’m still in the IHSA so I couldn’t be in a high school setting,” she said. “I was fortunate to have this rec center to be able to host this. We reached out to Tennessee and Katheryn was great to help us with all the NIL rules and making sure we didn’t break any of the IHSA rules.

“I remember being a kid and being at a camp. It was nerve-racking because you were around older kids and maybe not in your age group. We’re trying to get better but we’re also trying to have fun. We’re trying to make a difference in their lives.”