MURPHYSBORO — In a game befitting two of the best teams in the River-to-River Conference, Anna-Jonesboro from the Mississippi Division slugged six home runs and needed every single one of them to beat Murphysboro from the Ohio side, 14-13, in eight innings on Tuesday.

“We knew Murphysboro being the Ohio champion was better than their 14-10 record indicated, so I was just proud of our team for hanging in there,” said Anna-Jonesboro coach Rodney Seip. “We didn’t play defensively as good as I would have hoped - I had us for eight or nine errors with a few more mental errors - but hopefully we learned from this. This was a good game to win making as many mistakes as we did.”

The second place Wildcats extended their win streak to seven games to improve 21-3 on the season.

On the other hand, the Ohio champion Red Devils saw their four-game win streak snapped to drop to 14-11.

“I like how we’re hitting right now,” said Murphysboro coach Kim Cook. “The girls are going up to the plate with a plan. You would think if you score 13 you win a ballgame, so we just have to figure out how to limit giving up the runs.”

Anna-Jonesboro had 22 hits with sophomore third baseman Ariana Turner smacking her 10th, 11th and 12th home runs of the season - all solo shots - but her biggest hit was a two-out ground ball up the middle in the top eighth inning to drive in the winning run.

“The three home runs was my best this year for a game, but I also hit three as a freshman,” Turner said. “In my last at-bat I was just in my zone.”

Freshman designated player Jayda Shepard also had four hits on three singles and a double. Senior Jenna Sadler, who started the game in right field and ended the game as the winning pitcher, finished with three hits and four RBIs, including her second home run of the season - a two-out grand slam in the fifth that tied the game at 9-all.

Senior catcher Shea Thorn also had three his on a double and two singles with two RBIs. Freshman Kansas “Billie” Craig drove in three runs with a two-run home run in the fourth and a solo home run in the seventh for her eighth and ninth round-trippers of the season.

Sadler (3-2) came into the game with the bases loaded and one out in relief of Ruby Yates, who was hit on the shin with a line drive, after the Red Devils had scored four runs to take a 7-5 lead. An error and a wild pitch allowed two more runs to score to give Murphysboro a 9-5 lead heading into fifth.

Four straight hits to open the fifth inning with one of the runners being throw out at second on a throw from the right fielder set the plate for Sadler's grand slam.

Murphysboro scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth on Sarah Cook’s 13th home run of the season to regain the lead 11-9.

After the Lady Wildcats cut the lead to one with a run in the sixth on Turner’s second home run, Anna-Jonesboro took a 13-11 lead in the top of the seventh on back-to-back home runs by Craig and Turner with one out and a two-out RBI single by Thorn.

Murphysboro sent the game into extra innings scoring two runs in the bottom of seventh taking advantage of a leadoff error, a passed ball that allowed a run to score. Ayla Smith advanced to third where she scored the tying run on a ground out to short by freshman outfielder Kylie Powell.

Sadler led off the top of the eighth with a line drive double off the leftfield fence. Two outs later, Turner grounded Smith’s first pitch up the middle to regain the lead for Anna-Jonesboro.

“I had already timed up the pitcher, so I felt I could hit that first pitch,” Turner said. “I saw the ball was inside and thought, ‘this is my pitch.'”