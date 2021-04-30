Prep Softball | Bernardini's homer helps Elverado short game Goreville

“The goal was to come out and play well,” said the Falcons coach. “Our pitching was excellent and I thought our at-bats were great. (Emma) has thrown well; she’s coming off elbow surgery just before the winter and this is the first time she’s been able to throw that much.

“As for Morgan, she’s one of the best when it comes to the mental side of the game. She’s been in a little bit of a slump by her standards, but she stayed tough and finally got one out today.”

Bernardini was 4-for-4 with two singles, a double and a home run going into her final at-bat. Not really thinking about the triple she needed for the cycle, Bernardini worked Ray to a 3-0 count and even took a strike before walking on five pitches.

Bernardini finished a home run shy of the cycle in last Monday’s 13-1 win against Dongola. Yates also pitched in a limited appearance, but didn’t log enough innings to earn the win. But when Bernardini was asked about the awareness of being one hit shy of the cycle, her response was simply made along with acknowledging her pitcher.