Prep Softball | Big fifth inning lifts Herrin past Benton

HERRIN — The Herrin Tigers softball team exploded for seven runs in the fifth inning Friday to erase a 3-1 deficit en route to an 8-7 conference win over visiting Benton.

With the win, the Tigers improved to 2-1 in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference and to 4-8 overall, while the Rangerettes dropped to 1-3 in the league and 5-8 overall.

Tigers head coach Steph Allen was pleased with the victory.

"We got going offensively in the fifth inning and Jersey Summers led the way," Allen said of her sophomore slugger. "She hit one off the scoreboard to tie it at 3-3. That was pretty fantastic. After that, pretty much everyone's bats came alive and we didn't strand as many runners on the bases as we had done in previous games."

The winning pitcher for Herrin was freshman Sophia Schramm. The righthander went the distance, scattering seven runs (all of which were unearned) on five hits. She struck out four and walked five. The freshman also worked her way out of a bases loaded, one-out jam in the fifth when she got Addi Krueger to pop out to second and Taylor Read to fly out to right.

"Sophie has done a great job for us," Allen said. "For a freshman to hold it together at the varsity level like she has this season is pretty special. And she's a great team player."

Allen said Schramm possesses a variety of effective pitches - fastball, drop, and change up to name a few - and all can be good out pitches at any given time.

"Today, Sophie was struggling with her command of the change up, but she did a good job of working the hitters inside and out, keeping Benton off stride. They're a good team. To beat them twice in the conference like we have says a lot about the way we are playing right now."

Schramm deflected praise to her teammates.

"Our defense really helped me out today. It was a team win. I think we all came together and worked well," she said. "We also hit the ball very well. We need to continue to hit like that for us to be successful."

Rangerettes head coach Ryan Miller said Schramm did a good job of keeping her pitches down and away from hitters.

"She kind of kept us off balance a bit. At times, we had a good approach at the plate, and at times, we were impatient and swung at pitches we shouldn't have swung at."

Benton took a 3-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning.

Emily Melvin worked a leadoff walk. Krueger then singled after Tigers' left fielder Taylor Cornelius dropped a foul fly ball for an error. Read bounced out to second and Morgan Reno popped up to the catcher, but Malia Webb scorched one over the fence in right center for a three-run homer.

Herrin trimmed the deficit to two at 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth when senior Presli Karnes doubled and came around to score on a two-out RBI single off the bat of fellow senior, Regan Deaton.

The Tigers followed up with seven in the fifth.

Remy James got things going with a double to left. Summers was next up and delivered a two-run homer to tie the game. Cornelius made up for her earlier error with a double into left center. Laney St. Peter was hit by a pitch. Karnes reached on an error by the second baseman, Webb.

Zoey Linton followed with an RBI single to give the Tigers their first lead. Addy Cox reached on a fielder's choice grounder. Deaton's infield single drove in a run and Schramm helped herself with a two-run base hit out of the No. 9 hole in the batting order to make the score 8-3. Miller relieved Melvin and prevented any further scoring the rest of the way.

The visitors battled back in the sixth with some help from the Herrin defense.

With two outs and nobody on base, Addie Sellers reached on an error by Summers. Lucy Giacone singled. She then stole second. A throwing error by Cox allowed Sellers to score. Kortney Wilcox walked and Miller followed with an RBI hit. Additional throwing errors by James and Summers closed the gap to one at 8-7, but the inning ended when Melvin, who had reached on an error was thrown out at third by Deaton on a bang-bang play.

"We might have made a bad decision trying to take third base, but I thought we could do it and I thought she (Melvin) was safe, but it (the call) didn't go that way," Miller said. "We just made too many mistakes in that seven-run inning. We got ourselves in a bad position and in too deep a hole to dig out of. I was proud of the way the girls battled back, though."

