Prep Softball | Carbondale cruises past Cahokia in doubleheader

CARBONDALE — The Carbondale Terriers softball team did more than sweep a two-game doubleheader from visiting Cahokia on a brutally chilly and rainy Thursday afternoon. They defeated Cahokia 19-0 and then 15-0.

Try as they might, Cahokia was not skilled enough at hitting, fielding or throwing the ball to compete on equal footing with the girls from Jackson County. Errors, wild pitches and passed balls mounted early and often.

In the first game (so to speak), Carbondale junior hurler Kaylyn Grammer tossed a four-inning perfect game. The righthander struck out nine of the 12 batters she faced. She improved her pitching record this spring to 6-2.

"The cold may have affected Kaylyn's ball movement today, but she still threw very well," said Terriers coach Kim Wheeler. "She has a lot of talent, yet I think she's been flying under the radar. She just keeps getting better and better with each game. She throws four pitchers - a rise, curve, change up and screwball, as well as a variation of a curve. She didn't get that many innings last year because we had a senior ahead of her in Kaitlyn Anders (now pitching at Georgia State University), but she's making up for it now."

Carbondale scored six runs in the opening frame and erupted for 13 more in the second in posting the 19-0 victory. Camryn Miller paced the attack with three hits and drove in two runs. Emma Kellerman added two hits, including a double, and drove in four runs.

Grammer aided her own cause with two hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Ciara Fulmer added two hits and two RBIs. Leah Goins had one hit and one run batted in. Brooke Williard and Jasmine Martin collected one hit each. Ella Karayianis scored two runs.

In the second contest, a 15-0 short-game victory, Carbondale sophomore righthander Annie Calhoun was the pitcher of record. She improved to 3-1 on the season.

Calhoun allowed only two hits in four innings of work, struck out six and walked none.

Offensively, Miller went 2-for-3 with a double and three runs batted in. Ariel Lipe was 2-2 with two runs batted in. Carleigh Stearns went 2-2 with an RBI and Jaydon Roberts added a triple.

"It was a new lineup in the second game, but the girls who played did a good job of making the plays in the field," Wheeler said. "I also thought we did a great job of running the bases today. I liked the way we pulled for one another. It was a great team atmosphere."

The Terriers (9-3) will next play at 1 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting, at Carterville against Tolono Unity.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0