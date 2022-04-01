Prep Softball | Carbondale hangs on for a 4-3 win at Nashville

NASHVILLE – The Hornettes got three across in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday afternoon after giving up the same amount to Carbondale in the top half, but it was one run scored by Arwen Robison in the third inning that ultimately made the difference as the Terriers made the bus ride back home with a 4-3 win.

Robison started off the third inning with a single – the first hit for either team thus far in a game that was shaping up to be a pitcher’s duel. Brooke Williard followed it up with a walk and Jasmine Martin and Emma Kellerman both took balls off their ankles to bring Robison home to put the first run on the board.

But the Hornettes were able to get out of that jam after pitcher Emma Eberhart got her counterpart Kaylen Grammar to hit a weak grounder back to the mound to start a 1-2-3 double play and Ciara Fulmer’s sharp grounder down the first base line was snagged by Jill Kuhl just before going foul for the unassisted putout.

After that, it was back to being a showcase of the pitchers for another two innings.

Grammar was lights out – striking out 12 Nashville batters and not allowing a runner past second after the first inning all the way until the sixth.

“(Grammar) was good after that first inning of keeping us off balance and we just didn’t give ourselves a chance,” Nashville coach Shaun Renth said.

Eberhart also settled down nicely for the next two innings and while she didn’t have the strike out totals that her counterpart had, she also kept the Terriers in check for all but two innings.

“We did a good job early of bending and not breaking. Emma was good today and kept us in the game,” Renth said. “That’s what we need her to do – keep us in the game and hanging around and hopefully we’ll score more than they do, obviously.”

The sixth inning is where things started to unravel for both pitchers. Carbondale opened it up with a single by Ella Karayiannis and was bunted over by Bria Sisk before Robison drove her in. Williard then reached on a throwing error off a bunt of her own which gave the Terriers runners on the corners. Williard would eventually come around to score as well to push the Terrier lead to 4-0.

“We worked on some things this week, offensively, with some kids and they executed. I was really proud of how they handled those situations,” Carbondale coach Kim Wheeler said. “(Arwen) was one of them, but also Bria and Ella. They paired up and worked on a couple of things and then executed today on what we’ve been working on. Arwen, absolutely, we’ve been working on her staying with her bat and going up the middle…I’m proud of them because they did work hard and that’s the focus we have to keep having and the young kids need to keep coming through.”

But Nashville negated that big top half of the inning with a three-run sixth of its own.

Grammar walked Colleen Jahnke and then a wild pitch allowed her to take second. After walking Kuhl, Wheeler pulled Grammar for Annie Calhoun. The first batter Calhoun faced was Ryan Stiegman who hit a ball into the left-center gap that went in and out of Sisk’s glove. Korbi Rhine picked up a single and then another Terrier error allowed Eberhart to reach base. After issuing two balls to Lilly Redman, Calhoun was out and Grammar was back in to pick up her 11th strikeout.

“Just to refocus and catch her breath – stay in her power lines and in her lanes,” Wheeler said on the decision to pull Grammar in the sixth. “She’s a worker. I mean, I don’t have any doubt but I knew she was working so fast that we needed to stop her a little bit. I felt like Annie did what she needed to do but we didn’t come through with the plays that needed to be made. Two of those runs were definitely unearned.”

Wheeler said she wasn’t worried about breaking the star pitcher’s focus.

“She’s got the grit that you want of a pitcher to not quit and continue to work,” she said. “I didn’t think I’d need to put her in that quick, but I feel like she’s one of those ones who’s going to think about it and be able to make those changes to be successful.”

While Nashville couldn’t finish the comeback, there was a lot of positives to take away from the game for Renth.

“We just talked about that sixth inning and how big it was – if we limit it to one or two runs, then we win that game. One inning can get you,” he said about the third inning. “That one we gave up early, we were really fortunate. They had the bases loaded and we end up getting that double play and it was huge to get out of that with only giving up one run. I was happy – well not happy – but it was a positive that we only gave up one.

“You have to look at it as a positive that they battled back and gave us a chance to win the game. We negated their big inning and I was happy with that,” he added about the sixth. “It’s early in the season. Carbondale is a good team and Kim does a good job with them. I thought our girls battled to the end, so that’s always good.”

The Terriers improve to 5-3 on the year and are at Herrin Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The Hornettes fall to 3-3 and travel to Mascoutah Saturday morning for a 10 a.m. start.

