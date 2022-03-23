Prep Softball | Carbondale, Johnston City stopped by weather after two innings

CARBONDALE — With a constant rain coming down, the non-conference softball game between Carbondale and Johnston City managed to get just two innings played with the Terriers leading 1-0 before the coaches agreed the conditions were too dangerous to continue.

“In this type of weather I liked what I saw, especially at the plate,” said Carbondale coach Kim Wheeler. “The girls got out here and they got to get loose after a couple days off. Johnston City is a good team – we knew that – and I was glad we got to step on the field with them and hopefully we will be able to finish it out with them down the road.”

Before the game began the conditions were not ideal, with the temperature hovering in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with a constant wind blowing in from the west making the temperature seem even lower. However, just before the first pitch the rain began and at times it was not only substantial, but was almost horizontal blowing across the field.

“It’s so wet and cold,” said Johnston City coach Scott Hutchinson. “We talked about how it rained so much and then it starting raining during the ballgame. It’s too early in the year and we don’t want pulled muscles and ACL injuries or whatever. Kim – we talked about it and we both agreed it was just not worth it. Two quality clubs – if you get us on a dry ball field I think we’ll have a heck of a game. We’re going to reschedule and I’m looking forward to it.”

In the top of the first inning, Johnston City (2-1) got a one-out base hit by shortstop Zoee Cullum, but Carbondale’s junior right-hander Kaylen Grammer stranded her at third after Cullum stole second on an 0-2 pitch and advanced to third when the throw from sophomore catcher Ciara Fulmer got away from the shortstop and went into short right field.

Following a low outside pitch, Grammer put the inning in the book on a swinging strike up in the strike zone.

With the rain coming down harder, Carbondale (3-0) got on the board in the bottom of the frame starting with a one-out infield hit by senior second baseman Brooke Williard that right-hander Gabby Overturf initially couldn’t grip on before throwing late to first base.

After Williard was erased on a fielder’s choice ground ball by Grammer, senior third baseman Emma Kellerman cranked a 1-1 pitch over the head of the right fielder for a double to the wall to score courtesy runner Payton Roberts from first. Fulmer ended up at third on the throw to the plate, but was stranded when Overturf struck out Fulmer on a 3-2 pitch.

“We were ready, but I still believe we were going to play our best ball as the season goes,” Wheeler said. “I’m excited to see where they stand at the end of May.”

With the rain picking up the teams took to the field for the second inning and Grammer set down the side in order on a ground ball to second, a called third strike and a dazzling diving catch by left fielder Arwen Karayianis on a pop fly to short center field as the sophomore was running in.

Overturf walked junior first baseman Camryn Miller to open the bottom of the second. One out later, senior center fielder Bria Sisk reached on a single, but Overturf stranded the runners on a ground ball fielder’s choice and a called third strike.

“I didn’t want to get anybody hurt,” Wheeler said. “Whether it was in the outfield slipping or the pitcher pushing and slipping it’s too early in the season for that.”

