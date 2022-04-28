Prep Softball | Carbondale rallies to beat Du Quoin in bottom of the seventh

CARBONDALE – With the tying and winning runs in scoring position in the bottom of the seventh, Carbondale’s freshman catcher Jasmine Martin hit a line drive to give Carbondale a 3-2 win over Du Quoin in a non-conference softball game on Thursday afternoon.

“I just wanted to get a base hit and drive in the runs in,” Martin said. “My goal was hitting it to the right side so I could get them either way, but it ended up differently. She was throwing me mostly outside pitches that weren’t fastballs, but could have been curveballs. The last pitch was down the middle a little bit inside and I hit it hard. I was glad that we won and I think we played a very good game.”

Carbondale upped its record to 15-8 and was supposed to play South Seven foe Belleville Althoff, but the Crusaders cancelled all their games this week, so the Lady Indians were gracious enough to make the trip to Carbondale as a replacement.

“I told the kids even before the seventh inning happened I was proud of them because we did some good things,” said Carbondale coach Kim Wheeler. “Yes, we had a couple mistakes and got to get better at that, but I was proud how they executed – how the outfield worked – how the energy was high.”

However, no good deed goes unpunished and the loss dropped Du Quoin to 11-12 on the season.

“We put ourselves in a situation by walking the first two,” said Du Quoin coach Jason James. “They’ve got a good pitcher that struck us out, but we had some timely hits when we needed them, so it was a good game all the way around, but I wished we played better in the bottom of the seventh.”

Sophomore Carly Strauss had held Carbondale to one run on six hits and three bases on balls and an error stranding seven runners over the first six innings.

The right-hander opened the door to the Terriers by walking the ninth batter in the order Arwen Robison, who had grounded out in the second and fourth innings, on four pitches.

With Brooke Williard at the plate, the first pitch was high and got away from the catcher, allowing Robison to advance to second. Strauss’ second pitch was in the dirt allowing Robison to advance to third. Three pitches later Williard joined her on the bases with a walk.

After a conference on the mound, Martin stepped up to the plate after reaching on an error in the first, flying out to left in the second and lining out to center in the fifth.

On the first pitch Williard easily stole second on a high delivery. Strauss zeroed in on the next pitch getting a called strike on the upper outside corner. After Martin fouled off the next two pitches she lined the next pitch to left center deep enough for both runners to cross the plate.

The Terriers had taken the early lead with a run on the second inning. Camryn Miller got the inning started with a screaming line drive that barely missed hitting Strauss. One out later Carlie Stearns sliced her first pitch down the right field line to score Miller.

Stearns was the other hitting star for the Terriers, going 3-for-3 with a single to lead off the fourth and a two-out single in the sixth.

“Carlie had a great game,” Wheeler said. “She maybe gets one hit every two or three games.”

Kaylyn Grammer (10-6) got off to a great start striking out eight of the first nine batters she faced to finish with 11. The junior right-hander pitched around a two out triple by Loveleen Dunklin in the second, but gave up a two-out mammoth homerun to Madison Lee to tie the game in the third.

“Kaylyn’s rise ball was her best pitch and it had a lot of spin on it,” Martin said.

The Lady Indians took the lead in the fifth with two outs. Grammer walked the eighth batter in the order Riley Atkins on four pitches. After a passed ball on a 1-1 pitch moved her to second and a stolen base on a 3-1 pitch got her to third, Ashlyn Waters lined the next pitch to left field to take the lead.

