Prep Softball | Carr lifts Carterville over Johnston City

JOHNSTON CITY — Carterville’s Lacie Carr was nearly perfect in the circle Tuesday afternoon as the Lions (7-1) returned home with a 5-0 win over Johnston City.

Carr had a no hitter going into the seventh inning after losing her perfect game two innings prior. She had only been allowing soft contact all game long and Emma Moake’s hit to lead off the final inning was no different – slowly finding a gap between third baseman Amayah Doyle and shortstop Hunter Nato, with Doyle just able to get her glove on it but not corralling it.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a no-hitter and that’s saying a lot when it comes to this program,” Carterville coach Will Capie said after the near no-hitter. “There’s been a lot of solid pitching come through and graduate from this program. Lacie was outstanding. She was ahead in counts, locating her change-up – locating pretty much every pitch that we called. There wasn’t any hard contact today. I’m just absolutely thrilled with the way she performed tonight.”

But Carr was able to shake off the disappointment of losing her no-hitter, striking out Addy Trout and getting Audri Linton and Carsyn Clarke out to secure the win.

“I just wanted to throw strikes, get ahead in the count and do my best,” Carr said about going out to try to complete the no-hitter.

If you thought Carr was nervous heading out to the circle to finish off the game, you’d be mistaken, as she was dancing in the on-deck circle before leading off the top of the seventh with a single on an inside pitch that left her shaking her hand in a mild amount of pain.

But no-hitters – or in this case, a one hitter – are not possible without a little help from your friends, and Carr had plenty. Between solid plays in the field from the Lions’ infield and outfield and bursts of offense from the bats, Carr had nothing to worry about in the circle.

“I know my defense has my back. If they get a hit, I knew they had me. So I was just trying to stay ahead in the count,” Carr said. “It’s way easier (to pitch). I know I can trust my teammates. If I get down, I know they’ll pick me up.”

“We talked a little bit after the game – when you’re playing good teams and you haven’t really swung it your best, you have to find different ways to win games. We felt like our short game, our baserunning and especially our defense were the keys to winning this game,” Capie added. “Lacie worked ahead and worked quick and when you’re not getting behind and getting deep in counts, your defense is going to play better for you because they’re up and on their toes all the time. Defense was outstanding today.”

Lead-off hitter Amayah Doyle was as dominant in the batter’s box as Carr was in the circle. She led the game off by ripping a double to left field. After Kennedy Rushing walked, Carr grounded to third, but Doyle beat the play to the bag to load the bases. Nato got plunked to bring Doyle home but Johnston City’s Gabby Overturf was able to get out of the jam with only one run surrendered.

“As far as Amayah batting lead-off, we want to make sure she’s protected in this lineup and she is – she’s got multiple All-Conference players behind her, an All-State kid behind her,” Capie said. “But we also want to make sure she’s got runners on, so our nine-hitter would probably bat lead-off for 99 percent of teams in Southern Illinois but we’ve got her there for that reason.”

Overturf looked to have settled down in the second inning, but that nine-hole hitter Kayelyn Rice drew a full-count walk to extend the inning and bring Doyle back to the plate. She rewarded Rice with a triple to right, bringing the run home and then scoring herself on a throwing error to third.

“What’s not going to get enough credit in that inning where we got two runs with two outs is our nine-hitter Kayelyn Rice coming up and drawing a full-count walk to extend the inning for Amayah,” Capie said. “Then Amayah had a great at bat and was able to put the ball over the right fielder for a triple. But that inning started because of Kayelyn Rice drawing that walk.”

That would be all the Lions would need, but they’d get two more in the fifth when Carr reached on a single and courtesy runner Sadie Ziegler stole second. Nato bunted her over, but a throwing error on the play allowed Ziegler to score and moved Nato to second. It was another bunt-error combination as Maddie Rosenberry bunted to third to move Nato to second. The throw drew second basemen Hope Newell off the bag and moved Nato to third, beating the throw. Rosenberry slowly went to second, forcing a throw that allowed Nato to score.

From there, it was all Carr as she made quick work of Johnston City to preserve the win.

The Lions are back on the road taking on Murphysboro while Johnston City (4-3) hosts Herrin. Both games are scheduled for Wednesday.

