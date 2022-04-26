Prep Softball | Carterville gets big day from Doyle, Rosenbery to roll past Carbondale

CARBONDALE — The Carbondale and Carterville softball teams got to test themselves a little bit against each other Tuesday afternoon. But, it was the Lions who came away with the victory, shutting out the Terriers and returning home with a 6-0 win.

“Every win is a great win. Especially in Southern Illinois where I feel like we’ve kind of got a target on our backs and have for some time now,” Carterville coach Will Capie said. “You know you’re going to get every team’s best effort and Carbondale played a great game tonight – they didn’t make many mistakes and they made tough plays in the field. They made us earn it today.”

“They’re a good team. I’m not going take anything away from them – they’ve got good energy, good power, good speed. I feel like if we take those three unearned runs away, we’re right in that ballgame,” Carbondale coach Kim Wheeler said. “The lower part of our lineup got on base and did what we needed to do. We still have baserunning mistakes that we can fix. I like being pushed like this so that they can see where those mistakes are being made and let’s not make those again.”

It was the third inning that spelled doom for Carbondale after Amayah Doyle led things off with a double and was driven in immediately by Kennedy Rushing. Rushing would come around to score as well and Erin Gaddis (courtesy running for pitcher Lacie Carr) would be knocked in by Maddie Rosenbery.

While Doyle’s game may leap off the page more – she went 3-4 with a double and a two-run home run – Rosenbery’s game was just as impressive. She went 2-3 at the plate with a single and a double and a walk and the one time she didn’t reach base was that RBI.

“Coach was telling us before the game that (Carbondale pitcher Kaylen Grammar) had a lot of movement. He’d seen her earlier in that Tolono doubleheader,” Rosenbery explained. “I was telling myself – wherever the ball goes, your eyes need to follow and your bat needs to follow. And I was trying to hype myself up, stay focused.”

“She had a great day at the plate. She hit several balls hard and has been doing that all year,” Capie said. “She has exceeded expectations and continues to get better.”

Importantly, Rosenbery’s day at the plate set the table for speedy courtesy runner Kendall McCalla who stole three bases – including swiping third twice. The Lions’ baseruning adds an extra dynamic that makes their already potent lineup that much more dangerous.

“Our courtesy runners, I feel, are one thing that separates us from other teams. Sadie Zeigler, someone who was in the starting lineup today is our other courtesy runner and they lead our team in stolen bases,” Capie said. “Number one, that tells you that our pitcher and catcher are doing a great job of getting on, but number two, they are very good base runners and very speedy as well.”

The Lions’ lineup is built around their star third baseman Doyle, who bats lead-off for Carterville. Players like Rushing, Carr, Hunter Noto, Rosenbery, Karson Caudill provide ample protection for the slugger while hitters like lone senior Macey Lentz, Sadie Zeigler and Kayelyn Rice at the bottom of the order get on base to provide Doyle with RBI opportunities.

Capie said this Carterville team reminds him of the 2016 State Champion team, not just because it’s a talented group, but because of the energy and support they have for each other.

“Every day, we just enjoy being around each other,” he said. “Obviously, winning helps but there’s never any drama. From the best player on the team to number 18 who might not get much playing time – they all support each other and accept their roles and that’s a rare thing to find. That’s why it’s special.”

Rosenbery echoed that sentiment.

“It is so much fun,” she said. “I always know my teammates are going to produce and that I can count on my teammates. They’re some of the best girls I’ve ever played with.”

On the opposite side of the scoreboard, Carbondale has some positives to take away from the loss. For one, the Terriers were right there with one of the state’s top teams if not for some costly defensive and baserunning errors. Secondly, the outfield looked solid – especially left fielder Arwin Robison who had four put outs and turned a double play by gunning Noto out at the plate to end the seventh.

“Our outfield is doing better and they’re pushing one another to be better. That’s not where our mistakes have been. Our infield is still kind of young in a couple of places – our freshman catcher has picked it up and our freshman shortstop has gotten better,” Wheeler said. “We’ve got to pull together and I think with a game like this and being pushed – if you don’t see where you have to get better, it’s not going to happen.”

