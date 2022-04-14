Prep Softball | Carterville gets true team effort in 11-run win over Du Quoin

CARTERVILLE – It must have been weird for the Carterville softball team Thursday, being the away team on its own field, but if there was any bearings to find, the Lions did so quickly – scoring eight runs in the first three innings and shutting down Du Quoin for a 13-2 victory in six innings.

“Your goal coming in, you tell the kids, when you’re playing those good teams – you’ve got to get through the first two or three innings without giving up runs or letting it get away from you,” Du Quoin coach Jason James said. “Well, we gave up eight in the first three innings. I think if you can do that and get yourself settled in a little bit against the top teams in the South or in the state and you can keep yourself close and in the ballgame but if they jump out early, then you just open up the floodgates for them.”

It didn’t make things any easier for the Indians that every single player that entered the game for the Lions came up with a big play. While the starting nine jumped on Du Quoin early, players off the bench came up and either made big plays in the field – like Emma Rogers did at first in the sixth inning to turn a double play – or a big hit like Katie Keirn smacking an RBI single on the first pitch she saw.

“That’s what we talked about in our post game meeting – everybody, players one through 18 contributed in a positive way. When we do that, good things typically happen,” Carterville coach Will Capie said. “I couldn’t be more proud of these kids, especially the ones who came in – it’s harder in softball. It’s different from other sports where you can come in and out – your opportunities are much more limited in softball and baseball. Everybody who came in made the most of their opportunities.”

That depth makes this Lions team especially scary. While lead-off hitter Amayah Doyle is going to earn most of the fear from opposing coaches – and deservedly so, as the sophomore leads Southern Illinois high schoolers with eight homers and went 1-2 with an RBI single and 3 runs scored on Thursday – it’s the rest of the lineup that can make opposing pitchers pay.

“They’ve got a great lineup. She's (Doyle) their power and the person to get them going,” James said. “You figure if you don’t let her leave the yard or do something, maybe you can keep the other kids at bay.”

Capie, for his part, knows he’s got a special bunch under his wing right now.

“We talk a lot about how much depth we have on this team. A lot of the kids we have that aren’t necessarily in the lineup and don’t get a lot of opportunities could start on the majority of teams in Southern Illinois,” he said. “We’re blessed and fortunate that we’re able to do that. What makes it even easier to do is that every one of these kids is team first and accept their role, no matter what it is.”

Once again, pitcher Lacie Carr pitched a gem – surrendering only two hits and one run in her three innings of work.

“She does a really good job of mixing up speeds. Both times we played her, she got on our hands and just jammed us. If you got ahead in the count where she had to throw strikes, that’s when we got our base hits in,” James said. “She’s a kid you’ve got to jump on early whenever she’s throwing. If you let her get ahead of you and she can throw her rise or screwballs and she’ll get you out.”

But it was at the plate that Carr may have done more damage – going 2-3 with two doubles and three RBI while coming around to score once herself.

While the Lions dominated from opening pitch to final out, there were bright spots for Du Quoin. Abbi Mocaby drilled a solo homer in the third inning after Carterville’s big five-run inning in the top half and left fielder Riley Atkins saved probably another five or six Carterville runs with elite defensive plays.

“You have to give her credit because she made every single play,” Capie said about Atkins. “If it touched her glove, she made the play and took some hits away from our kids. You’ve just got to tip your cap sometimes.”

James said that late-game effort is exactly what he wants to see from his club even if the score may be getting lopsided.

“You want the kids to compete – no matter what the score is or what’s going on. You go up to have an at-bat? Have a great at-bat no matter if you’re up 15 or down 15,” he said. “Work your butt and try to get better in those aspects of the game. For the most part, I thought we took good swings and did that.”

