Prep Softball | Carterville might only be getting better

When Carterville’s season ended in the final of the sectional it hosted on Saturday, it was a shock to everyone except those in Pinckneyville. The Lions had looked dominant all season, heading into the game with a 33-2 record which included a perfect 17-0 on their home field and boasting a high-powered lineup that had scored 313 runs and a stellar defense that had only surrendered 68.

The good news for head coach Will Capie and the rest of the Carterville faithful is that almost that entire team returns next year.

Centerfielder Macey Lentz is the lone senior for the Lions and while her contributions to the team cannot be understated, Carterville will be downright loaded next season. Offensively, Carterville returns 249 RBI and 290 of the runs scored this season – including sophomore Amayah Doyle who broke the school’s single season home run record this year with 18. Behind her, Hunter Noto, Lacie Carr, Kennedy Rushing, Maddie Rosenbery, Kayelyn Rice, Karson Caudill and Sadie Ziegler all were major players for the young Lions.

“We’re able to work together, set our priorities straight every single practice. We’re always trying to get better because we’re not satisfied with where we are. We always want to get better and grow as a team,” Doyle said about the group. "I try to go up (to the plate), stay focused and know why I’m doing it and know that my team has my back no matter what.”

In the circle, Carr was an elite pitcher while Katie Keirn and Allie Stewart were both able to give her a breather when needed. Beyond that, there’s a talented crop of freshman coming in as well.

All of that should make Capie sleep easy this offseason, but even he has to chuckle at what does keep him up at night – fitting all of that talent into a lineup.

“It may actually have more pressure because the group that’s coming in is going to be fighting for playing time,” he said. “We’ll have kids who have started here that are suddenly going to have to fight to keep those spots. That’s a good problem to have but being able to find quality at bats and quality innings for every kid is going to be difficult.”

Capie doesn’t take what he has for granted, because he’s seen it from the other side as well – including from the Panthers who just ended his season this year.

“We’ve been in that exact same spot before. When we’d play Nashville way back when and Mackenzie McFeron and Paige Kasten were only freshmen,” he recalled. “It’s a testament to how good this area is because every program has had that. Yes, we’re blessed to have this kind of talent, but other programs in Southern Illinois have that talent, too. You look at Pinckneyville and (Taylor) Kurtz’s freshman year, I’m pretty sure she was 8-8 off of us and guess what? She’s still there.”

Target on their back

Because of that experience, Capie knows that his team has a target on their back. The Lions were the No. 5 team in Illinois regardless of class and they’ll likely be up there again at the start of next year. Capie knows that level of exposure will mean teams give him their best effort every game.

“We talk a lot about – because of that and people do know about these girls because they’ve been performing since they were in middle school – there’s a target on our back because of the success they’ve had in the last couple of years and the success they’ve had in junior high,” Capie said. “With that target comes a little bit of pressure and we can’t go into a game – especially in Southern Illinois – just kind of going through the motions because that’s when it’ll sneak up on you and bite you."

The good news for Capie and the Lions is that they see that same level of intensity and competition at every practice.

Pressure cooker

With all of the talent on the team and all of the talent coming in, Capie doesn’t have to do much to motivate his stars. They know they’re competing for their starting spot every practice.

“It’s honestly good because it makes all the starters know we have to work harder. Even though we have a good record and we’re playing really well this year, you can always get better,” junior shortstop Hunter Noto said. “It’s good to have that pressure on you because you can’t slack. You have to keep working hard no matter what.”

Now that the season is over, the focus turns to the offseason for the Lions and that, Capie says, is where the work really begins.

“One of the things we’re going to stress this offseason is if you’re currently not in the position you’d like, if you’re only doing as much work as the person in front of you, that person is probably going to stay there,” Capie said. “There’s a lot of talent on this team and the minute you start to become complacent, the person behind you is going to take your spot. That competition is breeding success in this program.”

Capie said he doesn’t have to do much to motivate his players because they stay motivated in practice, but also that there’s a healthy level of respect and camaraderie among the team.

“We all support each other no matter what, but there is that stress when you see a new person in the lineup. It makes you think ‘Now I have to work harder and earn my spot.’ I think that’s everybody’s mindset right now,” junior Sadie Ziegler said earlier in the year. “Just seeing how much the lineup has changed throughout the year means everybody wants to work hard and push themselves to see how far they can go.”

She should know – she started the year as a courtesy runner before cracking the starting lineup.

But there’s also no jealousy on the team as the group is as close out of the dugout as they are inside of it.

“This team is so fun because we all get along really well. There’s never been any team drama. We’re all friends outside of softball, too, so it’s nice coming into the program and automatically having a group of friends that I can hang out with outside,” Kennedy Rushing said. “We always have a good energy – there’s not really any negative days. If I have a bad day at school, I can come out here and know it’ll be a better day.”

Learning to lose

If you talk to any coach in any sport at any level, you’ve heard how important learning from losses are. For every player who will be on Carterville’s softball team next year, losing isn’t something they’ve had a lot of experience with.

The junior high team hasn’t lost a game since the current junior class was there, so losing has been a foreign concept to every successive class for a long time.

“It’s good to stay humble. When I got to high school, I mean, losing my first high school game was so new because the year before we hadn’t lost a game,” Rushing said. “I think that’s honestly good because when we did finally lose, I knew I could learn from this and work harder. Everything isn’t just going to come to us, we have to actually work for it. We still have to work to be a good team, we can’t just show up and automatically be good.”

Sky’s the limit

Like every team, Carterville wants to bring a state championship back home and while that goal has been put on hold for at least one more year, the youth of the team means they are able to have some patience. But they’re still confident in their ability to do it.

“If we compete and play our best and are in the game mentally, we should be able to go very far in the postseason,” Noto said.

“If we perform how we can and take care of business, there’s no doubt in my mind we can accomplish that,” Doyle added.

Capie said that bringing home the title would be the “icing on the cake” but that just getting to the dance would be an achievement. While many might have been surprised by Pinckneyville’s upset Saturday, he knew that it only takes one game for another talented Southern Illinois team to knock them off. But he’s also confident in what he’s got coming back.

“I think the sky’s the limit for this group of girls because of how they compete every single day,” he said. “The hard part about Southern Illinois, though, is no matter how consistent we’ve been, there are teams who can put together a game and beat us. But if this team plays to the best of their capability, the sky is the limit.”

If Carterville can get to the top of the mountain, it’d be the third state championship in school history. The first two are immortalized on the right field wall of Carterville’s field. They were in 2008 and 2016, eight years apart. Eight years after their last one would be 2024 – when the current group of sophomores will be seniors.

