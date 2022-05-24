Prep Softball | Carterville rolls past Murphysboro at Class 2A Sectional

CARTERVILLE — In a matchup of two high powered lineups, it was Carterville who did the little things needed to win the game, ending Murphysboro’s season with a 10-1 win at the Class 2A Carterville Sectional.

“Any win this time of year is a huge win and against a quality team like Murphysboro – 20 wins this season and a lineup like they do – that’s a big time win for us,” Carterville coach Will Capie said afterward.

“You run into a team like Carterville and you have to play perfect,” Murphysboro coach Kim Cook said with a shrug and a smile.

The Red Devils were able to hold the potent Lions’ offense to only one run in the first inning when Kennedy Rushing drove in Amayah Doyle with a single after Doyle walked and stole second. That would be a theme all game as Doyle walked in all four of her plate appearances and Rushing had three RBI and another at-bat that resulted in two runs being scored on an error.

“That’s one of the benefits of having (Doyle) in the leadoff spot – she’s got plenty of protection behind her,” Capie said. “Kennedy has been protecting her well the entire year so it makes it really difficult to pitch around her.”

The wheels fell off for Murphysboro in the second inning, however, as five runs came around on four hits including a Rushing two-run double. Macey Lentz, the lone Carterville senior, started the inning off with a single and immediately took second base. She was driven in by Karson Caudill who took second on the throw home. Kayelyn Rize drove her in with a double, setting up the Doyle walk and Rushing double. Rushing advanced to third on the throw home and was driven in by a Maddie Rosenbery sacrifice fly.

“They’re obviously a great offensive team. We’ve been talking about the things we need to do defensively to counter that and we did not execute defensively in the situations we should’ve,” Cook said. “You can’t give a good offensive team extra chances.”

What the second inning showed and the rest of the game proved as well is that Carterville wants to take the extra base every chance it gets. Rize would score from second on a ground ball to third with the bases loaded after a rushed throw went to the backstop and bounced back almost entirely to home plate. By the time Murphysboro catcher Kealy Cheatham realized Rize was heading home, it was too late.

“That’s one thing we’re very adamant about, our base running and taking the extra base and being aggressive,” Rushing said. “When we have a big lead and have room to make mistakes, we’re even more aggressive because we know it’s not do-or-die and we can push ourselves.”

“We want to be aggressive on the base paths and we’re going to encourage our kids to be aggressive on the base paths. The way we do that: one, we practice it, but two, if we make a mistake – we know we’re going to run into outs. So our kids aren’t afraid and that’s our entire goal,” Capie added. “They may make a great play in the third inning, but they’re remembering the pressure you put on them in the sixth and seventh inning as well. That stress and pressure can potentially get to a team.”

Rushing had one of the best games of her career – she personally ranks it – even with a regional tournament game from last year. She went 2-4 at the plate, scoring once and driving in three runs but also played great in right field as well.

“She was laying out in the rocks, made a catch with her back to the fence in foul territory – the kid is fearless,” Capie said. “Love, love, love Kennedy Rushing just because of how tough she is.”

Lacie Carr’s performance on the mound was also exceptional – holding the high powered Red Devils to one run and three hits while shutting out star slugger Shelby Cook (0-2 with two strikeouts and a sac-fly).

“She did an excellent job and is probably one of the best pitchers we’ve seen the entire season with movement,” Coach Cook said. “When you have a pitcher who can move the ball and spot it, you have to be disciplined and there were times we weren’t. We finally started to hit some balls late, but by that time, we’d dug too big of a hole – you take away the bunting game and all the little things we can’t do anymore.”

“Just like every game, she’s been outstanding. There wasn’t a lot of hard contact against her,” Capie added. “She held one of the best hitters in Southern Illinois to two strikeouts and a sac-fly. And then the defense behind her was outstanding as well as usual.”

For Murphysboro, it puts a sad bow on a great year.

“This is obviously not the way we wanted to go out. We wanted to go out competing and feeling like we were in the game. But they’ve got a lot to be proud of. They’ve accomplished a lot of things this year that hasn’t happened at Murphysboro in a long time,” Cook said. “Winning a conference championship hadn’t happened since 2006 and winning a regional has been since before that. We accomplished both of those things, which were goals.”

A lot of that success was due to the senior class, which Cook ranks among the best in Murphysboro softball history.

“The senior class we had this year was the best senior class we’ve had in – maybe ever but for sure in the last 15-20 years. There’s been a lot of hard work from these seniors to get to where they’re at,” she said. “It’s really hard to replace that and I told the underclassmen that we’ve got some big shoes to fill next year.”

Carterville’s state title dreams remain alive, however, and it’ll have a front row view of its next opponent. Pickneyville faces Mount Carmel in game two of Carterville’s sectional Wednesday with the winner of that game set to face the Lions in Saturday’s sectional championship.

