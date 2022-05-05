Prep Softball | Carterville rolls to win over Mount Vernon

CARTERVILLE — With seven runs in the first inning, the Carterville softball team turned what most expected to be a close game into a rout and rolled to an 11-0 five-inning win over Mount Vernon on Thursday evening.

Lacie Carr and Katie Keirn combined on a three-hit shutout in the circle for the Lady Lions, who improved to 24-2.

Mount Vernon (13-11) had baserunners in scoring position in four of the five innings but couldn’t push a run across. Carr struck out two batters with a runner on third in the second, while Keirn fanned Jacie Dees with two runners aboard for the final out of the game in the fifth.

Amayah Doyle smacked the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning off the fence for a triple, then Kennedy Rushing and Carr both singled on the next two pitches to get the Lady Lions off and running.

“What really set the tone for the game was our first three hitters, on the first three pitches, hit absolute rockets,” said Carterville coach Will Capie. “None of them were cheap, those were missiles. So when you put the ball in play and make high school kids make plays, that’s the type of stuff that can happen.

“And when our kids can get on the bases, that’s when the fun stuff happens.”

Hunter Noto followed with a double and a pair of errors helped Carterville add to the lead as Avi Tomas, Macey Lentz and Sadie Ziegler all touched the plate in the frame.

Lentz kept that line moving by drawing a full-count walk from hurler Jacie Dees, who then committed a throwing error when the next batter, Ziegler, dropped a bunt in front of the plate.

That error not only scored a run, but Ziegler raced to third base and crossed herself on a wild pitch to make it 7-0.

“Our slappers at the bottom of the order can cause a lot of problems for other teams,” Capie said. “They are super speedy and they can set the table for Amayah so that when she’s up you can’t walk her. You have to throw to her.”

Four runs were added in the second against reliever Ashlyn Childers when Carr and Noto hit back-to-back doubles after Rushing drew a leadoff walk.

It was one of the few games played in the area Thursday after rain moved through early in the morning and more was expected in the afternoon but was pushed back to later in the evening.

“We got lucky with the radar but honestly our field played so hard on Tuesday it was like concrete that we actually considered leaving the tarp off to let it collect some rain,” Capie said. “But we played really well today. Our groundskeeper did a fantastic job getting the field ready. We couldn’t be more pleased with the conditions.”

Carterville takes part in Fairfield’s tournament on Saturday and opens it against Centralia at 10:30 a.m. before facing the host school and then facing either Pinckneyville, Johnston City or Hamilton County.

