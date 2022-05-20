Prep Softball | Carterville tops Johnston City, advances to sectional

JOHNSTON CITY — Macey Lentz bounced a two-out, two-run single up the middle in the bottom of the first inning to drive in what were ultimately the only runs of the game as Carterville’s softball team edged Johnston City, 2-0, Friday evening in the championship game of the Class 2A Johnston City Regional.

Carterville (33-2) advances to its own sectional and faces Murphysboro in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, while Johnston City’s season ends at 17-9.

Now the goal is to get back to Johnston City for the Super-Sectional, but it will take two wins at Carterville’s diamond first. Knowing the next round was potentially at home provided some obvious motivation for the Lady Lions.

“It was definitely a huge motivator but it also added a little bit more pressure to us as well,” said Carterville coach Will Capie. “One of the things we talked about all week long was just bringing it back to Carterville. Just get it back to Carterville.”

The bottom of the first began with Amayah Doyle drawing a walk from Johnston City hurler Gabby Overturf, then after stealing second, Doyle was forced out at third base as Kennedy Rushing and Lacie Carr both reached on fielder’s choice plays.

Carr’s was a bunt that resulted in Doyle’s putout at third, then Hunter Noto popped up for the second out. But the line continued moving when catcher Maddie Rosenbery reached on an error to bring up Lentz.

With a chopped grounder that went into center field, Lentz plated two runs for the Lady Lions and those tallies held up.

“It was an inside pitch and I turned on it,” Lentz said. “I hit it right over second base. I was just going to find my pitch and drive it and that’s exactly what I did.”

Capie said his senior center fielder had a great approach against Overturf.

“Their pitcher was doing a great job of getting in on our hands and working away,” Capie said. “Their shortstop was playing a little deep in the hole and Macey does a great job of turning that inside pitch and going up the middle with it.”

Overturf gave up just three total hits in the game and walked two batters. The righthander pitched around trouble in the third but retired the Lady Lions in the fourth and fifth.

In the sixth, Overturf fanned Lentz and Karson Caudill to strand a runner on second base and finished with four punchouts.

“We thought this matchup was a possibility in the regional championship since about March,” Capie said. “We knew they had a pitcher that could shut us down and she almost did today. We had three hits and she was outstanding in the circle.

“But, Lacie matched her and our defense was outstanding as well.”

Indeed, Carr finished with a complete-game shutout in the circle for the Lady Lions, giving up four hits and one walk with six strikeouts, the biggest when she caught Hope Newell looking with two runners on for the third out of the fourth inning.

Carr, a lefty, also struck out Overturf and Haleigh Motsinger after Bailey Weber had singled and advanced to second, then caught Zoee Cullum’s infield popup to strand Weber.

And in the seventh inning, Carterville left fielder Kayelyn Rice robbed Hope Newell with a running catch for the first out, then made an outstanding catch to end the game by going full speed into foul territory to retire Motsinger. Rice tried to slide to stop herself and ended up diving forward into the fence — but held onto the ball for the last out.

“The wind today just kept balls hanging in the air,” Capie said. “Kayelyn is a great defensive left fielder and that was an outstanding play she made to end the game.”

Johnston City, which rallied to beat Massac County earlier in the week to reach Friday’s game, had baserunners in every inning except the top of the first, but none of them reached third base.

“I really feel that we were one of the most overlooked teams in Southern Illinois going into it,” said Johnston City coach Scott Hutchinson. “We lost a couple of games early in the year that we shouldn’t have that got people to thinking we weren’t as good as we really were. But our kids worked really, really hard.

“They left nothing on the ball field. I’m so super happy for them and I wish the outcome was different but our kids fought and played the game hard.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0