JACKSON COUNTY — One’s a super slugger and the other is a dominant hurler.

Because of what each achieved this past spring on the ball diamond, there was no way that one could be chosen over the other for The Southern's top softball award.

The accomplishments of these young women were stunning. And for that reason, Sarah Cook of Murphysboro and Kaylen Grammer of Carbondale are the co-recipients of The Southern Illinoisan’s Softball Player of the Year award.

And there was no shortage of standout athletes from which to choose.

Last year’s winner – Amayah Doyle – had another superb season. She batted .548 with 46 hits; recorded a .678 on-base percentage; and 1.071 slugging percentage. Moreover, the junior third baseman clubbed nine homers and drove in 32 while scoring 51 runs from the lead-off spot in the batting order. She also drew 31 walks, while striking out only three times.

Johnston City’s Gabby Overturf pitched brilliantly for the Indians, leading them to a fourth-place finish at the Class 2A state meet.

Overturf was 20-4 in 26 total games pitched with 161 strikeouts in 165 innings pitched.

Senior Reese Ray of Goreville, who led the Blackcats to a fourth-place finish at state in Class 1A, was also impressive in the circle. She was a 21-game winner for the team with 251 strikeouts in 192 innings of work.

Doyle, Overturf and Ray were also All-State First Team selections.

And there were many other worthy candidates, including Justice Malone of Mount Vernon, Ruby Yates and Avery Osman of Anna-Jonesboro, Hayley Pasquino of ZRC, Jersey Summers of Herrin, Josie Wettig of Trico, Kaitlyn Reuss of Marion, Valerie Combs of Nashville, Rileigh Harris of Pinckneyville, Braelyn Miller of Benton, Olivia Tipton of Waltonville, and Anna Rolla of West Frankfort.

But in the end, Cook and Grammer stood above the rest.

Cook, a righthanded-hitting junior shortstop, had an absolutely incredible .607 batting average with 65 hits in only 33 games played. That’s one hit shy of averaging two per game.

Grammer, a senior righthanded pitcher, tossed four no-hitters and struck out a mind-boggling 326 batters in 176 innings of work, not too far off a pace of two Ks per inning.

Both were All-Conference, All-South, and First Team All-State selections – Cook in Class 2A and Grammer in 3A.

Here is the statistical breakdown for Cook:

.607 batting average (school record and 20th best in Illinois)

65 hits (15 homers, two triples, 19 doubles, and 29 singles)

15 home runs (school record and sixth best in Illinois)

67 runs batted in (school record and No. 2 in Illinois)

1.243 slugging percentage (12th best in Illinois)

.681 on-base percentage (14th best in Illinois)

58 runs scored (17th best in Illinois)

1.924 OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging)

20-for-20 in stolen bases

All-State First Team

All-South

All-Conference

Here is the statistical breakdown for Grammer:

326 strikeouts in 26 games pitched (second-best in Class 3A, fourth-best in Illinois overall)

12.5 strikeouts per game

19 strikeouts in a single-game win against Murphysboro

1.8 strikeouts per inning

1.74 earned-run average

Four no-hitters

One perfect game

176 innings pitched

16 wins

All-State First Team

All-South

All-Conference

“I don’t think even Sarah expected to have the kind of year that she had,” said her mother and Murphysboro head coach Kim Cook. “I knew she would have a good season, but not this good. Some people may look at the numbers and say that I padded her stats because I’m her mother.

“Anyone who watched her play, however, knows she earned all those hits,” Cook said. “She hit the ball harder and drove the ball further than ever before. She only had six home runs combined through her sophomore year and hit 15 this past spring. I credit all the work she put in during the off season.”

The elder Cook said she expects her daughter to be a team leader next spring who will do what she can to help the underclassmen become impact players at the varsity level.

“Because of her work ethic, the others will see what it takes to have a chance to play ball at the collegiate level,” Cook said.

Sarah Cook said she was “shocked and grateful” to learn that she had been picked as a co-recipient of the publication’s softball award.

“A lot of my success was just maturing as a player,” she said. “I put a lot of work into the off season to get stronger with my body’s core, especially my legs. And I started hitting the ball with more velocity and further than ever before. Still, I had no idea I would hit 15 home runs. That surprised me.”

Cook, who continues to play ball this summer for the Illinois Force traveling team, said it’s her “love for the game” that drives her.

“I just want to keep getting better,” she said. “I want add to my career RBI record at the school. I want to improve defensively as an infielder. I want to be an all-around better player next spring for my senior year and help our team win the conference again and go far into the playoffs.”

Also the setter on the Murphy volleyball team, Cook said she makes time to improve her skills for each sport.

But Cook admitted that volleyball will always take a backseat to softball, having already verbally committed to SIU for the fall of 2024.

“That will be exciting. I am already looking forward to that,” she said.

Carbondale Terriers head coach Kim Wheeler couldn’t find enough superlatives to describe the impact Grammer had on her ballclub.

“Kaylen was such a hard worker. She put in the time before school in the off season and during the season to get stronger, and the work obviously paid off,” Wheeler said. “I couldn’t be prouder of the success that she enjoyed this past spring.”

Wheeler said Grammer carried an inexperienced Terriers team to a regional championship and pitched nine shutout innings before Carbondale fell to Waterloo in the 10th inning of the Class 3A sectional at Highland.

“Kaylen’s maturity was so evident,” Wheeler said. “She pulled her team forward so many times. Her velocity was better than her junior year as was her command of all her pitches. I couldn’t have asked her to do anything more to help us win games.”

Grammer said she was “shocked” to learn that she was being recognized by The Southern.

“No, I never expected this,” she said. “I’m just a girl from De Soto who’s very happy to be sharing this award with Sarah.”

The graduated senior said the team started off shaky, but finished strong to capture the Marion Regional.

“More than anything, I would say that I was more mentally focused and confident this year compared to my junior season. It helped that I gained about 5 miles-per-hour on my fastball and improved my spin rate.”

Grammer said that despite her hard work, she never expected to have such a big strikeout season.

“Over 300 strikeouts. Whoa! That was really crazy,” she said. “All I can say is that I didn’t take any pitch for granted. I worked hard to become a better, more consistent pitcher. I did a lot of fine-tuning of my pitches to go along with the added velocity.”

Like Cook, Grammer was a volleyball player, but softball has always been her best and favorite sport. She will continue her career at St. Charles Community College in St. Charles, Missouri this fall.

“I’m excited about it. I really want to see what I can accomplish at the next level,” Grammer said.