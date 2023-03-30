MURPHYSBORO — Goreville's Abby Compton cranked a grand slam in the sixth and a two-run home run in the seventh to complete a come-from-behind 15-3 win over Murphysboro in a non-conference softball game Thursday afternoon.

“Jaci Tuthill is one of the better pitchers we’ve faced and this game could have ended up one-run either way and we just ended up coming on top today,” said Goreville coach Shanna Green. “We did a good job of keeping our composure. Last year these juniors were playing as sophomores and when we would fall behind it did snowball against us, but this year they have a year of experience and it snowballed for us today.”

Goreville (4-1) was coming off a 1-0 road loss to Anna-Jonesboro the day before that had snapped the Blackcats’ season-opening three-game winning streak while Murphysboro dropped its third game to drop to 3-3.

Senior Reese Ray (4-1) picked up the win in relief pitching the final 4.2 innings giving up one run on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts. The senior right-hander also went 3-for-5 at the plate as the designated player before taking the mound with a double and two RBIs.

“I’m usually the starting pitcher, but today I was designated player with (junior) Jayden Tripp taking the circle because she does a great job when she comes in,” Ray said. “I live on my inside pitches a lot. I love to jam them up, but I also love to throw off the plate and make them chase it and bring in the rise-ball to get a swing and miss.”

Compton was perfect at the plate going 4-for-4 with her first two home runs of the young season and seven RBIs.

“The past couple games I’ve been too anxious trying to hit a home run, so today I just went out there relaxed and just went line drives in my head and it worked,” Compton said. “Both pitches I hit the home runs on were fastballs on the inside.”

The junior shortstop was walked on five pitches in the top of first inning with a runner at second and two outs after Goreville had taken the lead on a lead-off walk to sophomore Brea Suits and a one-out double by junior Kyndall Webb. Ray followed with a double to give the Blackcats a 2-0 lead.

“After jumping out to the lead our bats died in the second, third and fourth innings and even though they came alive in the last three innings we would like be more consistent than that,” Green said.

After a single in the third with one out that didn’t extend the lead, the Red Devils scored two runs in the bottom of the third and a run in the fourth to take a 3-2 lead heading into the fifth.

“I felt good after we showed some toughness and battled back to take the lead,” said Murphysboro coach Kim Cook. “Obviously, Goreville is a great team with size and strength and good hitting and pitching. They look like a college team. I knew it was going to a tough game I just didn’t think it would turn out the way it did.”

Suits led off the fifth with a single. Later, Compton and freshman Emma Rogers drove Ray home with a line drive up the middle to give Goreville the lead for good 5-3.

However that was just the start of the game-winning rally that scored 13 runs 12 hits in the final three innings.

Ayla Smith had relived Murphysboro’s starting pitcher Tuthill in the fifth with Rogers on first and two outs and needed just three pitches to get the final out.

Freshman Olivia Mann opened the sixth against Smith with a bloop single to right center. After a sacrifice bunt advanced her to second Suits hit a screaming line drive off Smith chest and that fielded cleanly, but her throw to first was dropped for an error to put runners at first and second.

Courtesy runner freshman Kaleigh Harrison and Suits were then bunted over to third and second and Webb was intentionally walked to give an out at all bases bringing Compton to plate with bases loaded and two outs.

After fouling off the first pitch, Compton slammed the next pitch over the fence in right center on a rope for the grand slam. After giving up a bloop singled to Ray, Smith got out of the inning on a pop fly.

The seventh opened with a Tripp single to right and a seeing-eye ground ball that eluded the third baseman by Mann. Junior Ahnalynn Hays then drew a walk on a 3-2 pitch to load the bases.

One out later, freshman Elisabeth Trainor drove in two runs on a line drive to right center and Webb plated two more on a line drive down the line in right. Compton came up for the fifth time and after swinging and missing on Smith’s first pitch cranked the second to the same spot as her grand slam to complete the six-run inning.