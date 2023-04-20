GOREVILLE — Rumors of their demise have been greatly exaggerated. Despite an 8-7 overall record, the Trico Pioneers are still a very dangerous softball team. They will be no pushover come postseason play.

Just ask the Goreville Blackcats.

Taylor Cottom and Kaylynn Bowerman each blasted a pair of homers Thursday to lead the Pioneers to a surprisingly easy 12-1 road win over Goreville.

That was more than enough firepower for winning pitcher Josie Wettig, who held the Blackcats to one run on four hits, while striking out 11 with no walks.

“My fastball was definitely my best pitch today and my change up worked every here and there, which is very crucial with the speed difference between pitches,” Wettig said. “I didn’t throw a whole lot of riseballs, but I hit my spots pretty well.”

Wettig described the win as a “team effort” and said the offense took pressure off her by scoring early and often.

“It’s nice to beat a good team like that when they (Blackcats) came and beat us the first time,” she said. “This win is up there as one of my better performances.”

Trico coach Drew Franklin was pleased with his ballclub’s performance.

“Josie’s been very solid for us in the circle every time out,” he said. “It’s been our offense – our approach at the plate and the way we’ve looked at at bats. We hadn’t been getting those hits to fall for us, but today a couple of them fell.

“And as you know, hitting is contagious. When one person does it, everybody else is going to see it,” Franklin said. “I thought Hayley (Franklin) did a great job of leading the game off for us with a double.”

The elder Franklin said the Pioneers have played a strong schedule and have faced several top-tier pitchers.

“This is the first time we’ve come out and put the bat on the ball like I think we’re capable. Everybody wants to be playing better at the end of the year, and hopefully, this is a stride toward that.”

Franklin pointed out that the team’s seven losses have come against teams with a 77-22 overall record.

“We lost to Marion by four. Every other loss has been by two runs or less. We’re right there.”

Goreville coach Shanna Green said there wasn’t much that could be done to slow Trico on this day.

“They’re quite capable of doing what they did to us today,” she said. “We got them up there on Tuesday and today they got us here. Hopefully, we will face each other again in about three weeks and see what happens.”

Goreville is now 13-7 overall.

Trico opened the scoring with two runs in the first inning. Franklin doubled to center. Two outs later, she came around to score on a two-run homer by Cottom.

The Pioneers notched a single run in the second when Bowerman homered to center to make it 3-0. The lead grew to 4-0 in the top of the third when Franklin reached on an error, stole second, advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt, and scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Madi Rathert.

The home team got one run back in the bottom of the third when Brea Suits singled to right and scored on a double to right by Ahnalynn Hays. That would be the only run Goreville would get off Wettig on this day. She retired 13 of the next 15 batters she faced.

Trico added to its lead with one run in the fourth when Molly Rathert singled in Wettig.

The Pioneers tallied three more runs in the fifth highlighted by a two-run blast by Cottom and delayed steal of home by Franklin. They added one in the sixth on a single from Molly Rathert, which eluded the left fielder for an error, advancing Rathert to third. She later scored on a groundout.

Three more runs crossed the plate in the seventh as Bowerman drilled her second roundtripper of the game – a two-run shot.

TRICO 12, GOREVILLE 1

TRICO 211 113 —3 12

GOREVILLE 001 000 —0 1

Trico: Cottom 3-4 (2 HR, 4 RBIs, 2R); Bowerman 2-4 (2 HR, 3 RBIs, 2R); Wettig 2-4 (2B, RBI, 2R); Franklin 2-4 (2B, 3R); Molly Rathert 2-4 (3B, RBI); Madi Rathert 1-3 (RBI, 2R); Bennett 1-1 (2B). WP: Wettig.

Goreville: Hays 1-3 (2B, RBI); Ray 1-3; Suits 1-3 (1R); Rogers 1-3. LP: Ray.