Prep Softball | Cottom's homers lift Trico over Johnston City for conference title

JOHNSTON CITY — Once again, the Trico Pioneers are the Black Diamond West champions after coming from behind to beat Johnston City 12-4 on the final day of the regular season.

“Coming into the year, I felt it was up for anybody – Johnston City was going to be good, Zeigler-Royalton has a good pitcher and they were going to be good,” Trico coach Drew Franklin said. “Other than one little hiccup against Goreville, we did our job in the conference, finished 7-1 and now we get to hang another banner in the gym.”

But for the first four innings of Monday afternoon’s game, it looked like the Pioneers would stumble just before reaching that goal as they trailed the Indians 4-0 heading into the fifth inning. Franklin challenged his team and they responded with three runs in the fifth.

“At that point, I knew they were either going to respond or they weren’t,” he said. “I just didn’t feel like we got off the bus with much energy and when we play with energy and passion, we can play with anybody.”

While the three-run semi-explosion in the top of the fifth started the change in momentum, it fully swung in favor of Trico in the bottom half of the inning on a bunt attempt by Bailey Weber that landed in the glove of pitcher Josie Wettig who fired it to first to turn an inning-ending double play.

“Defense leads to that – you see it all the time where a big defensive play will lead to offense in the next inning,” Franklin said. “We get a big double play on a bunt, takes us out of a situation where they might score some runs there. Then we’re up to bat, score (five) and kind of go on from there.”

What it led to in the top of the sixth was the killing blow by the Pioneers. With the bases loaded, Taylor Cottom stepped into the box. Earlier in the game, she’d sent three balls deep down the left field line foul before straightening those out in the sixth for a grand slam to put Trico up 8-4, a lead they’d never relinquish.

“She just battles all the time at the plate and has tremendous power. Power-wise, I’d put her up against anybody,” Franklin said. “I don’t know where that ball landed, but I guarantee it wasn’t within 60-70 feet of the fence – might have come closer to that security fence out there. When she gets a hold of one, it goes.”

Cottom would hit another home run – two runs this time – in the seventh to bring up the final total.

“I know I hit the sweet spot every time,” she said about her swings.

As the momentum started to turn in favor of the Pioneers, so too, did the energy. While the Johnston City dugout started to quiet down, the Trico bench started to dance and play music as their hitters came to the plate.

“It was almost like a light switch that came on for all of us and we just kicked it into another gear,” Cottom said.

The win makes 12 straight and 25 overall for the season for the Pioneers who are hoping to carry that momentum over into the postseason.

“We got a little bit of a streak going in. We’ve got 25 wins on the season and hopefully we can reach 30 wins on the season or a little more,” Franklin said. “It’s do or die from here on out. If you can’t get ready for every game now and be ready to play, maybe we shouldn’t be wearing uniforms. But I know this group and they’ll be ready to play.”

