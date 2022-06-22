Prep Softball | Darkness ends All-Star game early

MARION — The setting sun and lack of working lights at Rent One Park may have put a premature halt to the Southern Illinois Select Softball Game on Tuesday, but it couldn’t put a damper on everyone’s good time.

After Murphysboro’s Malorie Gill slid across home plate to put the White Team up 5-4 in the bottom of the fifth inning, the field became too dark to continue playing as it became apparent that the Rent One Park lights weren’t going to turn on. It was announced that the game would be rescheduled for July 5 at 7 p.m. with no admission fee, but whether that means it will start at the top of the sixth inning with White up a run or it’ll be a whole new game has yet to be determined.

But, true to All-Star Game moods, even the weird ending was taken in stride by the players.

“I think this is the first time I’ve had a game called because of light,” Carterville’s Kennedy Rushing said. “I feel like our baseball team because they had it happen like three times this year.”

But prior to the premature ending, the game went off without a hitch.

“It’s always awesome. We’ve had it for about five or six years now,” Goreville coach Shanna Green who coached the White Team said. “It’s a great opportunity to get these girls together and showcase what they have. It’s really humbling to be a part of it.”

For the 14 seniors involved in the game, it was a chance to put a good bow on their high school careers, but for the rest of the players, it was a chance to go into the offseason with some confidence and motivation for next season.

“I came in here knowing this will be my last local game – the last time my family and stuff can be here where it’s only driving an hour or something to get to a game,” Elverado senior Morgan Bernardini said. “I’m just taking it all in and enjoying it while it’s here.”

It was also a chance to get some payback for the postseason in Gill’s case. The Murphysboro third basemen went 0-3 in the season-ending loss to Carterville sophomore Lacie Carr who was the opening pitcher for the Black Team. The first at-bat Gill had resulted in a home run.

“I wanted to prove to myself that (sectionals) was just a one-time thing. She threw a low, inside change-up and I knew I had to hop on it. I did and it kept going,” Gill said. “It was so ironic that that was the girl who shut us out. I went 0-3 that game and it just shows that a pitcher can shut you down one day and you can be right on top of her the next. The game of softball is about failure and success.”

Gill said she knew right off the bat that it was going to be a home run and she got to enjoy the moment, hitting the griddy as she stepped on home plate and was mobbed by her teammates.

But for Carr, the weirdest batter she faced was Rushing, her Carterville teammate, but All-Star Game foe – the first time the two had faced each other since 12U, Rushing estimated.

“It was weird,” Carr said. “Like, I wanted to get her out but she’s still my friend.”

Carr had the benefit of high school teammate Hunter Noto being in the dugout with her while Rushing was the lone Lion on the White Team.

“I had to stop myself a couple of times and not just for them, but there were some girls over there that I’d played with in travel ball,” Rushing said. “So I’d see them batting when we’re in the field and I’m wanting to cheer for them and had to stop myself.”

Gill was in a similar situation as teammates Shelby and Sarah Cook were across the field from her – a feeling she says she hasn’t had in “about 10-15 years.”

That experience is one of the best things about the All-Star Game, Green said, as it creates new friendships with players they might never had a chance to meet.

“It’s always a great atmosphere. It’s fun to watch them because that first inning or two, everyone is a little nervous,” she said. “Some of them play travel ball together but some don’t. By that fifth or sixth inning, everyone is mingling and having a good time.”

Having a good time was everyone’s goal in the game. Players would cheer for their opponents or congratulate other players as they rounded the bases for a home run.

“Honestly, this game is about fun. It’s competitive, but whether you lose or win, it doesn’t really matter,” Gill said. “Stats aren’t taken or anything. So if you hit a home run, it’s not recorded. It’s just for the memories and that’s what I love about this game.”

“It’s definitely more everyone bonding and getting all of the top softball players in the region together to play,” Carr added.

However, winning was still in the back of their minds. As the fate of the game was being debated, the scoreboard still showed a tie game, to which the White Team was adamant about getting fixed. Before the game, Gill said she would flip around and try her hand at being a slap-hitting lefty if she hit a home run. However, when her turn in the order came up again, it was with a chance to help her team win the game.

“But we needed that run so I needed to do the best I can,” she said. “You can have all the fun you want, but you can’t change a person’s competitiveness.”

