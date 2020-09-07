Prep softball | Elverado's Bernardini verbally commits with Mississippi State

On Sept. 1, NCAA softball coaches were permitted to contact high school juniors for the first time about playing for their schools.
Two minutes into the new month, Elverado star Morgan Bernardini got an email.
From Mississippi State coach Samantha Ricketts.
“They were all over her not just from the first day,” said Falcons coach Jacob Emling, “but the first minute.”
Being first paid off for the Bulldogs — and Bernardini. The power-hitting outfielder/corner infielder gave a verbal commitment Friday to the rising Southeastern Conference power, tabbing them over a collection of Missouri Valley Conference schools as well as Eastern Illinois of the Ohio Valley Conference.
In picking Mississippi State, Bernardini fulfilled a lifelong goal of playing for an SEC program. That she did it while playing high school games for Elverado, whose enrollment is just 119, illustrates one’s surroundings don’t have to govern your dreams or skill.
For instance, Bernardini and her club team, the Johnston City-based Illinois Force, played a tournament in July in Mississippi. While there, Bernardini took a visit to MSU’s campus in Starkville.
“I fell in love,” she said. “It’s so beautiful and has such nice facilities, especially the softball stadium. I looked into their program and watched (Ricketts) interviews. From the things she was talking about with her hitting techniques, I agreed with her. I could see where she was going with that.”
Ricketts was crafting a terrific first season when COVID-19 shut it down on March 12. The Bulldogs were 25-3 with 11 straight wins and had jumped into the national rankings at No. 20. They were 10 wins away from matching their total for 2019, when they reached a regional final at Washington before falling to the host Huskies.
Bernardini clearly noticed Ricketts’ track record as a player and coach. A star at Oklahoma from 2006-09, Ricketts owned school records for homers and RBI when she graduated. She’s obviously demonstrated the ability to teach hitting; Mississippi State batted .326 with a .528 slugging percentage in its 28-game season.
“She loved my swing and asked me how I built it,” Bernardini said. “I saw they were watching my games in the summer, contacting my travel ball coach and seeing how I was doing in game situations.”
What’s more, Ricketts and assistant coach Tyler Bratton shot Bernardini videos about the facilities available to softball players. The many levels of interest they showed was enough to tilt the scales their way over Valparaiso, Illinois State, Northern Iowa and Evansville.
Emling said this is a big moment for the Elverado program.
“It’s awesome for a small-town kid like her to get the chance to play in a Power 5 conference,” he said. “She plays at the highest level of travel ball and put in the hard work to get recognized. I’m glad people have noticed.”
When Bernardini contacted Ricketts Friday to let her know that she was verballing, Ricketts let Bratton know the news. The enthusiastic assistant coach, whose fiery ejection from an SEC Tournament game a few years back made the Youtube rounds for a while, responded with Mississippi State’s signature symbol.
He rang a cowbell, the same sound SEC opponents have come to dread.
Welcome to Starkville, and welcome to your dreams being realized.
“A lot of things were going through my mind,” Bernardini said. “I was excited, and the coaches made it perfect by ringing the cowbell. It was a moment I’ll cherish.”
