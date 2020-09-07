Prep softball | Elverado's Bernardini verbally commits with Mississippi State

Ricketts was crafting a terrific first season when COVID-19 shut it down on March 12. The Bulldogs were 25-3 with 11 straight wins and had jumped into the national rankings at No. 20. They were 10 wins away from matching their total for 2019, when they reached a regional final at Washington before falling to the host Huskies.

Bernardini clearly noticed Ricketts’ track record as a player and coach. A star at Oklahoma from 2006-09, Ricketts owned school records for homers and RBI when she graduated. She’s obviously demonstrated the ability to teach hitting; Mississippi State batted .326 with a .528 slugging percentage in its 28-game season.

“She loved my swing and asked me how I built it,” Bernardini said. “I saw they were watching my games in the summer, contacting my travel ball coach and seeing how I was doing in game situations.”

What’s more, Ricketts and assistant coach Tyler Bratton shot Bernardini videos about the facilities available to softball players. The many levels of interest they showed was enough to tilt the scales their way over Valparaiso, Illinois State, Northern Iowa and Evansville.

Emling said this is a big moment for the Elverado program.