Prep Softball | Freeburg wins pitching duel with Nashville to advance to super-sectional

NASHVILLE — Freeburg broke open a scoreless pitching duel with a run on a passed ball in the fifth inning and added three more runs in the seventh to beat Nashville, 4-1, to win the Class 2A Softball Sectional title Thursday afternoon.

“We were expecting a pitching duel on a very hot day,” said Freeburg coach Becky Mueth. “You never know what you’re going to get on a 90 degree day, especially when we haven’t been used to playing in it, but Lizzy Ludwig has been tough as nails all year and obviously she came through for us again today.”

The Midgets (24-4) advance to the Johnston City Super-Sectional to play the winner of Trico and Massac County on Monday at 5 p.m.

“It’s pretty exciting to advance to the super-sectional,” Mueth said. “We were actually there in 2016 with a different group. At the beginning of the season we put some check boxes on a board for these girls and said conference champions one, regional champions two, sectional champions next, so now we’re going for the super-sectional.”

Nashville closed out its best season since the 2015 state championship team with a 24-5 record.