Prep Softball | Freshman Kaitlyn Reuss leads Marion to doubleheader sweep of Belleville East

Neal said Reuss's change up was particularly effective against Belleville East, keeping the Lancers off balance at the plate the entire game.

"Just working the ball and hitting her spots was a key," Neal said. "When she needed to, she could reach back for a little more velocity. But then she could also throw her off-speed pitch, which rounds out her game and makes her tougher to hit."

Reuss said she did not expect such success in her first taste of varsity ball.

"I was very excited," she said. "My two-seamer (fastball) and change up were probably working the best for me today."

Reuss said she was aware going into the fifth inning that she had a no-hitter brewing.

"I was aware, but with my defense behind me, I was very positive with everything I threw."

Reuss said she worked hard in the off season to prepare for the opportunity to pitch varsity ball.

"It takes a lot of work. You just have to keep pushing and give it your all every day," she said.

Due to a lack of available arms, Reuss was asked to pitch the nightcap of the doubleheader, as well.