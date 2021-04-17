Prep Softball | Freshman Kaitlyn Reuss leads Marion to doubleheader sweep of Belleville East

MARION — The Marion Wildcats kicked off the 2021 softball season in style Saturday with an 11-1, 9-7 doubleheader sweep of visiting Belleville East.
And while the bats were hot with 24 combined hits over the two games for the host team, it was the performance a freshman turned in that caught the eye of those in attendance.
Kaitlyn Reuss — playing in her first high school game, competing with the varsity and not the junior varsity on an adjacent field — tossed a five-inning complete-game no-hitter in her debut. She struck out three and walked two and appeared to be rather oblivious to any so-called pressure that she may have felt. The lone run against her came in the top of the fourth inning on a walk, stolen base, wild pitch and ground out.
"That's a big-time performance right there," said Marion High School Athletic Director Ryan Goodisky, who was shuttling back-and-forth between the football field and softball complex. "And to do that against Belleville East? That's impressive."
MHS softball coach Joy Neal felt similarly.
"Kaitlyn's done a lot of hard work since coming here from the junior high program," Neal said. "She has been working on her pitches and her placement. Here's the outcome today. We're proud of Kaitlyn. You can't ask for something better on her debut as a freshman."
Neal said Reuss's change up was particularly effective against Belleville East, keeping the Lancers off balance at the plate the entire game.
"Just working the ball and hitting her spots was a key," Neal said. "When she needed to, she could reach back for a little more velocity. But then she could also throw her off-speed pitch, which rounds out her game and makes her tougher to hit."
Reuss said she did not expect such success in her first taste of varsity ball.
"I was very excited," she said. "My two-seamer (fastball) and change up were probably working the best for me today."
Reuss said she was aware going into the fifth inning that she had a no-hitter brewing.
"I was aware, but with my defense behind me, I was very positive with everything I threw."
Reuss said she worked hard in the off season to prepare for the opportunity to pitch varsity ball.
"It takes a lot of work. You just have to keep pushing and give it your all every day," she said.
Due to a lack of available arms, Reuss was asked to pitch the nightcap of the doubleheader, as well.
And although her control and stamina waned in the seventh inning, the freshman still managed to hang on for the victory.
"Kaitlyn threw 12 innings today for us, and that shows the will and desire that she has," Neal said. "We know that we can count on her to go deep into games. That's big for a freshman."
Marion jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one inning in the opener. Heaven Lawrence tripled and scored on a double by Megan Beach. Karris Rhine followed with an RBI single.
The Wildcats tacked on seven runs in the second inning off East starter, Ailene Walker.
Jerzy Bittle singled. Reuss doubled her home. Amelia Browning singled, advancing the pinch runner to third. Lawrence followed with an RBI single. Beach singled in a run. Rhine doubled home two. Abigail Sherrard walked. Tori Evans singled. Bittle singled home a run and Reuss helped herself with another RBI single.
Marion added two final runs in the bottom of the fourth on a solo homer by Sherrard and RBI single from Browning. That upped the spread to 10 runs, which led to a shortened game.
In Game 2, the Wildcats fell behind 1-0, but quickly tied the game in the bottom of the first on a solo blast from Rhine.
Marion took the lead at 2-1 in the second frame when Bittle singled, advanced on a hit from Reuss and scored on an error by the left fielder.
That lead held firm until the fourth inning when the Wildcats pushed across two more runs for a 4-1 lead. Barnett reached on an infield hit. Bittle walked and Browning doubled both runners home.
The Lancers fought back to cut the deficit to one at 4-3 with two runs in the top of the fifth. Marion responded with two runs of its own in the bottom of the inning to make it 6-3. Rhine singled. Evans was hit by a pitch. Barnett singled in a run and Bittle doubled in another.
The Wildcats plated three more runs in the bottom of the sixth for a 9-3 advantage. Evans had the big hit in the frame with a two-out, two-run single.
East scored four times against Reuss in the final at bat, but left the tying runs on base as the game ended.
Senior Heaven Lawrence was pleased to see the Wildcats win their first two games, perhaps setting the tone for a successful spring.
"I think we came out really strong today and were really selfless. We put each other first and picked each other up if we made a bad play, or didn't get on base. It was a really good way to start the season. Our bats were on fire."
Lawrence said Reuss earned much respect from her teammates from Saturday's performance.
"We were all really proud of Kaitlyn," Lawrence said. "She pitched well and we did what we could to encourage her along the way."
Marion returns to action Tuesday at Massac County and Thursday at Scott City, Mo.