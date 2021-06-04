Prep Softball | Freshmen lead Carterville to Class 2A regional crown

“I was just trying to put the ball in play and got lucky,” Rushing said.

Hearing Capie recite Rushing’s stats after the game makes one realize it wasn’t luck. Rushing is the team’s second-leading hitter after Doyle.

“To have someone like that behind Amayah in the lineup is big because she offers protection,” he said. “If she starts hitting balls over the fence, people might start pitching to Amayah more often. Kennedy’s proven she can handle the bat and hit for average, and knock in runs.”

The freshmen made it 4-0 an inning later without making solid contact. Doyle wangled a two-out walk, then stole second and third on consecutive pitches. Rushing reached base on an error that scored Doyle, then stole second and reached third on a wild pitch before coming home on an error.

The Lions (19-5) swiped seven bases and took extra bases with no hesitation. At least two of Du Quoin’s five errors could be attributed to hurrying throws in attempts to retire Carterville runners.

“That’s one of the things we’re known for — our baserunning,” Rushing said. “I think we get into opponents’ heads sometimes by being aggressive and taking the extra base.”