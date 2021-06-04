Prep Softball | Freshmen lead Carterville to Class 2A regional crown

CARTERVILLE — If Friday’s Class 2A regional final is any indication, get used to seeing Carterville’s softball team in the postseason for a while.
With a lineup composed of freshmen in the 1-2-3 spots and one of those freshmen also pitching, the Lions have gotten better as the season’s progressed. Their 7-1 win over visiting Du Quoin was simply another exhibition of what they’ve become — and what they could be the next two weeks.
And, for that matter, the next three years.
Amayah Doyle went 2 for 3 with three runs and three stolen bases in the leadoff spot. Kennedy Rushing blasted a two-run homer to start a 3 for 4, three-RBI day.
Lacie Carr scattered seven hits in a complete game win, showing the presence and poise of someone with much more experience than a ninth grader.
“The thought’s crossed my mind that they’re going to be around for another three years,” grinned Carterville coach Will Capie.
Translation: Get ready for many more sequences like Friday, when Doyle and Rushing put the Indians (10-18) down two runs before they recorded an out.
Doyle lashed a leadoff single to left and stole second. Rushing then clocked a 1-1 pitch over the left field fence for her second homer of the year. Her teammates mobbed her as she touched home plate.
“I was just trying to put the ball in play and got lucky,” Rushing said.
Hearing Capie recite Rushing’s stats after the game makes one realize it wasn’t luck. Rushing is the team’s second-leading hitter after Doyle.
“To have someone like that behind Amayah in the lineup is big because she offers protection,” he said. “If she starts hitting balls over the fence, people might start pitching to Amayah more often. Kennedy’s proven she can handle the bat and hit for average, and knock in runs.”
The freshmen made it 4-0 an inning later without making solid contact. Doyle wangled a two-out walk, then stole second and third on consecutive pitches. Rushing reached base on an error that scored Doyle, then stole second and reached third on a wild pitch before coming home on an error.
The Lions (19-5) swiped seven bases and took extra bases with no hesitation. At least two of Du Quoin’s five errors could be attributed to hurrying throws in attempts to retire Carterville runners.
“That’s one of the things we’re known for — our baserunning,” Rushing said. “I think we get into opponents’ heads sometimes by being aggressive and taking the extra base.”
Unlike the day before, when they erased a 4-0 deficit with a 10-run explosion in the last two innings to eliminate Murphysboro, the Indians weren’t going to come back against Carr. The lefthander fanned five and walked none, with Abbi Mocaby’s fifth inning RBI double plating the only run.
Carr won’t dazzle anyone with velocity, but gets late life on her pitches and creates more than her fair share of weak contact.
“She does a good job of spotting her pitches and changing speeds,” said Du Quoin coach Jason James of Carr. “We didn’t square her up as often as we have some others. You have to give her the credit.”
Carterville plays Tuesday in a Class 2A sectional semifinal against the winner of a regional in which Massac County is the top seed. While its freshman will play vital roles, Capie said the team’s seniors have set the season’s tone.
“Those four girls have shown the younger ones what’s like to play and practice to a certain standard,” he said. “Without them, we don’t have the type of success we’re having now.”