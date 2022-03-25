Prep Softball | Goreville, Carbondale use early tournament to prepare for postseason

This weekend, Carbondale and Goreville’s softball teams made the trip across the border into Kentucky for McCracken County’s Early Bird Tournament. Played at two locations – the host school and nearby Marshall County – the two-day event allows the Terriers and Blackcats to test their mettle against some of the top teams Kentucky has to offer.

Daviess County is the state’s top ranked team – Kentucky doesn’t split softball by class – and McCracken County is No. 2. Those two teams faced each other Friday night after McCracken took on Carbondale. Marshall County also enters the tournament unbeaten. Graves County enters 2-2, but one of those wins came at Marion 6-4 and one of those losses came to McCracken.

Goreville opened at Marshall County, taking on Graves County at 8 p.m. Friday night and then traveled back home before having to get up early for a 9 a.m. opening pitch against the host Mustangs. The Blackcats then will turn around and take on Daviess County – meaning the 1A powerhouse will face Kentucky’s top two teams back-to-back on little rest from the night before.

“We like a challenge,” Goreville head coach Shanna Green said. “We don’t usually back down. It’s good experience, especially so early in the season. That way, you get to see where your holes are and what you need to work on. If you don’t start off strong, you don’t know what you have to work on.”

Carbondale took its lumps against powerhouse McCracken on Friday and turned around for Graves County on Saturday afternoon with a game at Marshall County with a time not yet posted. Like Green at Goreville, Carbondale’s coach Kim Wheeler likes the challenge a tournament like this brings.

“It’s exciting. I always enjoy going and getting to play different teams – I don’t like playing the same teams over and over,” Wheeler said. “I want to see new and let my kids experience that…It’s always a challenge to see different teams and get my kids pumped up a little bit and seeing different people.”

Even if the Terriers and Blackcats come home licking some wounds after the weekend, that’s the point of playing in tournaments like this early. It’s a strategy Goreville has employed for years now.

“A couple of years ago, Rock Island, who were the 4A state champs three or four years ago, they came down to Southern Illinois and we played them,” Green said. “We’ve been in this tournament for a few years now. Marshall County usually has one also. It gives us a different viewpoint – different teams you don’t always get to see.”

Another benefit of playing across the state line is the team building that comes along with it. Multi-day travel tournaments provide good preparation for the grind of a season as they often include multiple games in the same day – as both teams face Saturday – and could take players out of their comfort zone.

“That’s the grind that these kids aren’t familiar with,” Wheeler said.

Goreville usually stays the night at Kentucky Lake for this tournament, but won’t be able to this year – meaning that 9 a.m. game will be an even quicker turnaround. How her team will respond to that is what Green wants to see, but she also knows the benefits of a good team road trip.

“When you’re traveling together like this, it definitely makes your team stronger,’ she said. “They’ll have that bonding time on the bus, for sure.”

But, like most things in the regular season, the weekend will be about preparing for the postseason and that’s the biggest thing Green is hoping to take back with her from Paducah.

“It’s usually a good gauge for us to see what’s going to happen in the postseason and get us prepared for that.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0