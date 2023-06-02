PEORIA – A lack of hitting and defense resulted in a 4-1 state semifinal loss for the Goreville High School softball team on Friday morning at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex.

St. Bede Academy of Peru improves to 25-7 overall and advances to the Class 1A state championship game Saturday afternoon following the victory.

The Blackcats, who fall to 25-14, will play for third place at 9 a.m. Saturday against LeRoy, who lost to Illini Bluffs in the other semifinal game Friday.

Goreville drew first blood against St. Bede in the top of the first inning.

With one out, Brea Suits walked. She advanced to second on a wild pitch and came around to score on a two-out RBI single off the bat of senior standout pitcher Reese Ray, who was hitting in the clean-up spot of the batting order.

Ray made the lead stand up through the first three innings, facing only one batter over the minimum.

“Things started out pretty good in that first inning, but then just kind of went flat offensively,” said Blackcats head coach Shanna Green. “Taking nothing away from their pitcher (Ella Hermes)… she threw really well. We talked about laying off the riseball, but we just had a super hard time doing it today.

“You get to this point in the season and it can sometimes come down to one inning,” Green said. “And they had their one big inning and that was it.”

Green added that St. Bede’s speed played a key role with five stolen bases.

“We knew they were super fast and would have to keep them off the bases,” she said. “It just didn’t fall our way today. They’re a great team.”

The bottom of the fourth inning proved to be the difference in the ballgame.

With one out and nobody on base, Reagan Stoudt reached on a fielding error by the Goreville second baseman. Stoudt stole second. The next batter – Madelyn Torrance – singled to right, tying the game at 1-1. Torrance took second on the throw home. She then came around to score when Bella Pinter singled to right for a 2-1 lead.

Courtesy runner Quinn McClain next stole second. She advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Tessa Dugosh. McClain came in to score on a bunt single by Lily Bosnich.

Ray worked her way out of the melee by striking out both Emma Slingsby and Abby Michels, but the damage had been done.

Three runs in – all unearned.

The Bruins of St. Bede added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth when Bosnich delivered a two-out ground-rule double and scored on an RBI single by Slingsby.

Meanwhile, Hermes was dominating the Goreville offense. After giving up the run in the first, she was lights out, surrendering no further runs. For the game, she allowed only three hits – two from Ray and the other from Suits.

Hermes also struck out eight while walking only two.

Ray gave up four runs (one earned) on six hits. She also struck out five and walked one.

Ray was emotional after the game.

“It was the experience I always wanted,” she said fighting back tears. “We just didn’t hit the ball well today. I thought their pitcher was good, but we’ve faced harder throwers this spring. I think a lot of us had some nerves and that threw us off some.”

Ray added that the team will regroup and come back ready to play Saturday to try to bring home a third-place trophy.